"Dogs n st tropez": William Nylander's sister Ella recaps family offseason vacay in the French Riviera

Maple Leafs forward William Nylander is soaking up the sun in the French Riviera, vacationing with his family in the coastal town of St. Tropez. On Friday, his sister Ella Nylander shared a carousel of pictures from the trip on Instagram.One of the photos showed a quiet cove where people relaxed on rocky cliffs and swam in the sea. Another captured Ella taking a mirror selfie in a black-and-white striped sweater dress.“Dogs n st tropez,” she captioned the post.A third image featured a bowl of sliced strawberries next to a loaf of bread on a wooden table. She also posted a partial profile photo of herself in a car, her hair clipped up with gold hoop earrings visible. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA fifth picture featured her dog sitting with its tongue out. In the next frame, someone had written “Ella” in the sand on the beach. The last picture showed Ella lounging on a patio with her dog resting beside her.William Nylander shares his St. Tropez highlightsWilliam Nylander was joined by his brother Alex Nylander and Washington Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin on his offseason getaway by the seaside town in the French Riviera. Last weekend, he shared a series of photos from the trip on his Instagram.The pictures showed a dinner outdoors with lights strung across a narrow street, Sandin laughing at a restaurant and the group sunbathing shirtless on a yacht. One harbor photo showed boats docked along the coast, while another featured food like caviar, lobster and herbs.In the caption, he wrote:“Tutto passa,” meaning “everything passes.”Nylander also posted a garden view with a pool and wildflowers, a hotel room with his pet dog and a photo of himself at a smoke-filled dinner table. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHis sister Ella Nylander had also previously shared moments from the trip. Last Saturday, she posted two Instagram stories from their stop at the famous café-pâtisserie Senequier, showing a steak dish and the cafe’s signature plate.Earlier in the week, Alex Nylander had shared a picture of himself, William and Sandin relaxing shirtless on a patio surrounded by hills. The group had drinks and snacks on a table in front of them. William Nylander later reposted the photo on his own stories.