Leon Draisaitl's fiancee Celeste shares a sneak peek at her current playlist featuring latest release from Canadian popstar

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins shared a glimpse into her current playlist over the weekend.

On Sunday, she posted an Instagram story showing the dashboard of their car playing Justin Bieber’s newly released track “Daisies” from his surprise 21-track album “Swag”, which dropped on July 11.

via Instagram /@celestedesjardins

The Canadian pop star’s latest release has drawn attention for its mix of R&B and pop. The album includes features from Gunna, Lil B, Sexyy Red, and Marvin Winans, with themes covering marriage, fatherhood and personal struggles.

That same day, Habs forward Patrik Laine’s wife Jordan Leigh also reshared a couple of tracks from the album on her Instagram stories. One of the songs was “Go Baby” and Jordan gushed about the release in the caption, writing:

“Sound the alarm the biebs is back 💯”

via Instagram/@jordanleighlaine

She later reposted the track “Therapy Session” featuring Druski.

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews had also shown support for Bieber’s new album earlier on Saturday. In one story, Matthews shared the track “YUKON” by Bieber featuring the album’s black cover art with the title “SWAG” and a parental advisory label. He tagged Bieber and added a fire heart emoji in the caption.

In a second story, Matthews posted the song “WAY IT IS” by Bieber and Gunna adding “yep.” in his story

Leon Draisaitl is enjoying downtime in the offseason.

Earlier last week, Leon Draisaitl was seen enjoying offseason downtime with his fiancee Celeste. On Friday, Celeste posted a photo to her Instagram stories showing Draisaitl from behind during a peaceful afternoon walk.

He was wearing a white sweatshirt and navy cap, gently carrying their dog Bowie, as they strolled under the evening sky on a tree-lined path.

Leon and Celeste are expected to tie the knot this summer. The couple got engaged last offseason when Draisaitl surprised her with a proposal during a family gathering in Mallorca, Spain.

On the ice, Draisaitl had a decent season. He won the Rocket Richard Trophy after scoring a league-leading 52 goals and finished with 106 points in 71 games. His +32 rating tied him for third in league scoring.

In the playoffs, Draisaitl added 33 points in 22 games including 11 goals and 22 assists. Draisaitl also made NHL history by scoring four overtime goals in one playoff run with two coming in the Stanley Cup Final. The Oilers eventually fell to the Florida Panthers in six games.

