PIC: Leon Draisaitl unwinds with pet dog Bowie & fiancee Celeste on a calming afternoon walk

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl is enjoying downtime with his loved ones this offseason. On Friday, his fiancee Celeste shared a snap from the couple’s afternoon walk on her Instagram stories.

The click showed Leon Draisaitl from behind, wearing a white sweatshirt and navy cap, gently carrying their dog Bowie as they strolled down a tree-lined path under the evening sky.

Leon and Celeste are set to get married this summer. The couple got engaged last year during the offseason when Draisaitl proposed to her at a surprise family gathering in Mallorca, Spain.

Leon Draisaitl had a decent showing with the Oilers this year, winning the Rocket Richard Trophy after leading the NHL with 52 goals. He also added 54 assists for a total of 106 points in 71 regular-season games, finishing tied for third in league scoring with a +32 rating.

In the playoffs, Draisaitl played all 22 games and recorded 33 points including 11 goals and 22 assists. He also set a new NHL record with four overtime goals in a single playoff run, including two in the Stanley Cup Final where the Oilers lost to the Florida Panthers in six games.

Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren takes credit for his friendship with Leon Draisaitl

Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are very close on and off the ice. So are their partners Lauren Kyle and Celeste Desjardins. Earlier last month, McDavid’s wife Lauren revealed that she played a key role in bringing Draisaitl and actress Celeste Desjardins together.

Lauren and Celeste have been close friends since high school in Sudbury, Ontario. In an interview with Forbes, Lauren shared that their long-time friendship helped spark the connection between Celeste and Draisaitl. She also claimed that their relationship has made Draisaitl and McDavid even closer as teammates and friends.

“I know that they have their own friendship, but I think it’s also because we have such a close friendship that they’ve gotten really close,” she said.

“It’s a dream to have your best friend on the team here, and they get along so well. You can’t ask for anything better than that.”

McDavid and Kyle were married last summer in a destination wedding where Draisaitl stood as one of the groomsmen and Celeste was among the bridesmaids.

Earlier last month, Lauren also traveled to Greece for Celeste’s bachelorette party joined by Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse's wife Mikayla.

