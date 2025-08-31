Leon Draisaitl's wife Celeste drops 2-word reaction to her dad Rob playing co-pilot on their Toronto-Edmonton private jet

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste Desjardins spent some downtime with her parents ahead of the new season. On Saturday, she posted a couple of stories from the family’s trip from Toronto to Edmonton aboard a private jet.In one story, she shared a cozy snap of her mother resting against a pillow with the family dog curled up on her lap. Celeste’s next story was taken at the cockpit, where her father Rob was seated beside the pilot, headset on.Over the snap, Celeste humorously added a short two-word caption:“Oh no”via Instagram /@celestedesjardinsThis week, Celeste had also attended Oilers defenseman Dranell Nurse’s wife Mikayla’s birthday dinner in an upscale restaurant. She posted a couple of stories from the bash calling Mikayla ‘bestie’ and expressed excitement over her 30th birthday. The event was attended by several of current and former Oilers players’ partners, including ex-Oiler Warren Foegele’s wife Alexandra.Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste desires ‘return tickets’ to St. TropezLeon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins tied the knot this month in a destination wedding in Les Baux-de-Provence. After the ceremony, the newlyweds headed to Saint-Tropez where they were joined by Connor McDavid and his wife Lauren Kyle for a summer vacation.Last weekend, Celeste shared a photo carousel on Instagram recapping their time in France. The first picture showed her in a dark brown dress with sunglasses and a clutch, followed by a clip of her dancing at an outdoor party. Another moment captured Celeste, Lauren and a friend raising glasses of pink cocktails, while the next click saw her posing with Lauren at a beachside restaurant.“Return ticket, please!” she captioned the post.The carousel continued with a video of Celeste dancing alongside Leon during a beach celebration. She reposted the clip to her stories with the caption:“Dancing with my hubby in the South of France.”The final slides featured a boat ride on bright blue waters and a sweet photo of Leon leaning into Celeste as they smiled at the lunch table. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier in July, the couple also attended Los Angeles Kings forward Warren Foegele’s wedding to Alexandra Servos at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto. Celeste gushed over the event on social media, calling Alexandra “the most beautiful bride everrrrr” and leaving another emotional comment on the bride’s photo post.Foegele and his wife later joined Draisaitl and Desjardins in France, where Alexandra shared her own stories from the celebrations including a group dinner and a stylish clip of Warren walking across the chateau lawn in a black suit and sunglasses.