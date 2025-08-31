  • home icon
  Leon Draisaitl's wife Celeste drops 2-word reaction to her dad Rob playing co-pilot on their Toronto-Edmonton private jet

Leon Draisaitl's wife Celeste drops 2-word reaction to her dad Rob playing co-pilot on their Toronto-Edmonton private jet

By Anjum Rajonno
Published Aug 31, 2025 06:13 GMT
Leon Draisaitl
Leon Draisaitl's wife Celeste drops 2-word reaction to her dad Rob playing co-pilot on their Toronto-Edmonton private jet

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste Desjardins spent some downtime with her parents ahead of the new season. On Saturday, she posted a couple of stories from the family’s trip from Toronto to Edmonton aboard a private jet.

In one story, she shared a cozy snap of her mother resting against a pillow with the family dog curled up on her lap. Celeste’s next story was taken at the cockpit, where her father Rob was seated beside the pilot, headset on.

Over the snap, Celeste humorously added a short two-word caption:

“Oh no”
via Instagram /@celestedesjardins
via Instagram /@celestedesjardins

This week, Celeste had also attended Oilers defenseman Dranell Nurse’s wife Mikayla’s birthday dinner in an upscale restaurant. She posted a couple of stories from the bash calling Mikayla ‘bestie’ and expressed excitement over her 30th birthday. The event was attended by several of current and former Oilers players’ partners, including ex-Oiler Warren Foegele’s wife Alexandra.

Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste desires ‘return tickets’ to St. Tropez

Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins tied the knot this month in a destination wedding in Les Baux-de-Provence. After the ceremony, the newlyweds headed to Saint-Tropez where they were joined by Connor McDavid and his wife Lauren Kyle for a summer vacation.

Last weekend, Celeste shared a photo carousel on Instagram recapping their time in France. The first picture showed her in a dark brown dress with sunglasses and a clutch, followed by a clip of her dancing at an outdoor party. Another moment captured Celeste, Lauren and a friend raising glasses of pink cocktails, while the next click saw her posing with Lauren at a beachside restaurant.

“Return ticket, please!” she captioned the post.

The carousel continued with a video of Celeste dancing alongside Leon during a beach celebration. She reposted the clip to her stories with the caption:

“Dancing with my hubby in the South of France.”

The final slides featured a boat ride on bright blue waters and a sweet photo of Leon leaning into Celeste as they smiled at the lunch table.

Earlier in July, the couple also attended Los Angeles Kings forward Warren Foegele’s wedding to Alexandra Servos at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto. Celeste gushed over the event on social media, calling Alexandra “the most beautiful bride everrrrr” and leaving another emotional comment on the bride’s photo post.

Foegele and his wife later joined Draisaitl and Desjardins in France, where Alexandra shared her own stories from the celebrations including a group dinner and a stylish clip of Warren walking across the chateau lawn in a black suit and sunglasses.

About the author
Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Twitter icon

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Know More

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
