Leon Draisaitl's wife Celeste drops 4-word reaction to friend's recap of their wedding weekend in France

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and actress Celeste Desjardins celebrated their wedding in France earlier this month and new photos from the festivities surfaced online this week.On Tuesday, Celeste’s friend and Canadian actress Sarah Fisher shared a carousel of images from the wedding weekend showing the bride alongside her bridal party. She also included snapshots with the bridesmaids including Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren, Darnell Nurse’s wife Mikayla and Zach Hyman’s wife Alannah during the ceremony and later celebrating at the reception.In the caption, she wrote:“August 2nd was a magical weekend🥹🥲” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCeleste reposted the collection on her Instagram stories, adding a four-word caption:“Couldn’t love ya more,” followed by a teary eyed emoji.via Instagram/@celestedesjardinsOther photos captured Celeste embracing guests, posing outdoors with Alannah Hyman and Lauren Kyle, and dancing late into the night. The carousel ended with candid shots of Leon and Celeste together at the reception surrounded by friends and family during their destination celebration.Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste gushes over Warren Foegele’s wedding albumEarlier this July, former Oiler Warren Foegele tied the knot with his partner Alexandra Servos in a beautiful ceremony at the Fairmont Royal York hotel in Toronto. Alexandra shared a carousel of photos from the wedding on Instagram this week showing the couple exchanging vows at the altar surrounded by candles and floral arrangements.The photos drew warm reactions from friends and fellow NHL players’ partners including Celeste Desjardins and Alannah Hyman.“Crying all over again,” Celeste wrote, followed by another comment that said, “the most beautiful bride everrrrr.”Alannah Hyman, wife of Zach Hyman, posted an excited “Ahhhh” with heart-eyes emojis.Other images in the carousel captured Alexandra walking down the aisle in a lace gown with a long veil, as well as the newlyweds sharing a kiss.Earlier this month, Warren Foegele and Alexandra also attended the destination wedding of Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins in France. Alexandra later shared Instagram stories from the weekend including group photos with other guests, such as Madison Brown and Mara Teigen, and a clip of Warren walking across the château grounds in a black suit and sunglasses.The celebration in France was attended by several of Draisaitl’s current and former Oilers teammates, including Evander Kane, Connor Brown, Tyson Barrie, Zach Hyman, Calvin Pickard, Cody Ceci and Tyler Ennis, all accompanied by their partners.