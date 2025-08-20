  • home icon
  Leon Draisaitl's wife Celeste drops 4-word reaction to friend's recap of their wedding weekend in France

Leon Draisaitl's wife Celeste drops 4-word reaction to friend's recap of their wedding weekend in France

By Anjum Rajonno
Published Aug 20, 2025 15:09 GMT
Leon Draisaitl
Leon Draisaitl's wife Celeste drops 4-word reaction to friend's recap of their wedding weekend in France [via IG/@sarah.fisher]

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and actress Celeste Desjardins celebrated their wedding in France earlier this month and new photos from the festivities surfaced online this week.

On Tuesday, Celeste’s friend and Canadian actress Sarah Fisher shared a carousel of images from the wedding weekend showing the bride alongside her bridal party. She also included snapshots with the bridesmaids including Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren, Darnell Nurse’s wife Mikayla and Zach Hyman’s wife Alannah during the ceremony and later celebrating at the reception.

In the caption, she wrote:

“August 2nd was a magical weekend🥹🥲”
Celeste reposted the collection on her Instagram stories, adding a four-word caption:

“Couldn’t love ya more,” followed by a teary eyed emoji.
via Instagram/@celestedesjardins
via Instagram/@celestedesjardins

Other photos captured Celeste embracing guests, posing outdoors with Alannah Hyman and Lauren Kyle, and dancing late into the night. The carousel ended with candid shots of Leon and Celeste together at the reception surrounded by friends and family during their destination celebration.

Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste gushes over Warren Foegele’s wedding album

Earlier this July, former Oiler Warren Foegele tied the knot with his partner Alexandra Servos in a beautiful ceremony at the Fairmont Royal York hotel in Toronto. Alexandra shared a carousel of photos from the wedding on Instagram this week showing the couple exchanging vows at the altar surrounded by candles and floral arrangements.

The photos drew warm reactions from friends and fellow NHL players’ partners including Celeste Desjardins and Alannah Hyman.

“Crying all over again,” Celeste wrote, followed by another comment that said, “the most beautiful bride everrrrr.”

Alannah Hyman, wife of Zach Hyman, posted an excited “Ahhhh” with heart-eyes emojis.

Other images in the carousel captured Alexandra walking down the aisle in a lace gown with a long veil, as well as the newlyweds sharing a kiss.

Earlier this month, Warren Foegele and Alexandra also attended the destination wedding of Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins in France. Alexandra later shared Instagram stories from the weekend including group photos with other guests, such as Madison Brown and Mara Teigen, and a clip of Warren walking across the château grounds in a black suit and sunglasses.

The celebration in France was attended by several of Draisaitl’s current and former Oilers teammates, including Evander Kane, Connor Brown, Tyson Barrie, Zach Hyman, Calvin Pickard, Cody Ceci and Tyler Ennis, all accompanied by their partners.

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Wayne Gretzky's wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
