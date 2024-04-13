Macklin Celebrini's NHL future 'up in the air' after BU's season-ending Frozen Four loss to Denver

The future is unclear for Macklin Celebrini after Boston University's season ended with a dramatic 2-1 overtime loss to Denver in the Frozen Four semifinals. Now that BU's season is over, the clock is ticking for Celebrini to decide whether to turn pro or return to BU for another year.

According to Celebrini's father Rick, it wouldn't be surprising if Celebrini opts to stay in school for another season.

Celebrini said to The Athletic,

"It's a difficult decision because it depends on what team drafts me, where I go, what the situation is like. Obviously, I wouldn't be afraid of coming back, too. We have a great group this year. We have a lot of guys coming back next year, so we'll have a special group again."

He added,

"It's tough to tell what's going to happen. It's still up in the air."

Celebrini’s decision to pursue college hockey at Boston University is aimed at enhancing his readiness for the next level of competition. His time at BU has met his expectations, exposing him to adversaries who are quicker and more powerful, pushing him to develop and evolve as an athlete.

He recognizes that the college hockey environment demands a higher level of play and he cannot rely on the same tactics that may have worked against less competitive opposition.

When questioned about his plans for the future post-game, Macklin Celebrini shook his head, indicating that he expected to continue playing throughout the weekend and was still "in shock." He expressed how he "cherished" every memory from his time in school.

Macklin Celebrini's reaction to the loss against Denver

Celebrini took the season-ending loss to Denver very hard. After the final buzzer sounded, he sat somberly in his stall while most of his teammates had already cleared out. He knew the media would want to speak with him and patiently waited, reflecting on the game.

Despite leading the team with seven shots on goal and generating a prime scoring chance right off the opening faceoff, he was denied by Pioneers goalie Matt Davis.

"It’s 100 percent on me," Macklin Celebrini said (via The Athletic). "I can’t get an opportunity like that in a game and not bury it. I take responsibility for that."

Coach Jay Pandolfo praised Macklin Celebrini as a game-changer, acknowledging that while the team would love to have players stay long-term, they wouldn't pass up the opportunity to have a player of his caliber, even if it's only for a single season.

While disappointed in the loss, Celebrini handled the situation with maturity and accountability. His future at BU or in the NHL remains uncertain, but Celebrini continues to impress both on and off the ice.