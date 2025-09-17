Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving makes his thoughts on potentially signing Dillon Dube crystal clear

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving spoke about the rumors linking his team to forward Dillon Dube. He and four other players were part of a case linked to the 2018 Hockey Canada Gala. After a trial, they were found not guilty, and last week NHL lifted their suspension. They have allowed the players to return after facing additional discipline.NHL insider Jesse Blake posted Treliving’s comments on X, in which the Leafs GM said the team is not focused on Dube right now.&quot;I heard there was some noise out there,&quot; Treliving said, &quot;We're not focused on that right now. ... We'd have to go through a process with everything that happened.&quot;Treliving was referring to the sensitivity of the allegations (sexual assault), making the player's return process complicated. A signing could trigger backlash, so the team will carefully discuss the risks associated with the process.Toronto finished last season first in the Atlantic Division with a 52-26-4 record. They were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs. The team added Matias Maccelli, Dakota Joshua, Nicolas Roy and Michael Pezzetta this summer. None of them can fully replace Mitch Marner’s offensive numbers (who got traded to Vegas). Dube may be considered if the Leafs decide to add more forward depth.Dube has played six NHL seasons, all with Calgary. He has 57 goals and 70 assists for 127 points in 325 games, and has scored 45 points in the 2022-23 season.Darren Dreger linked Dillon Dube to the Maple LeafsBrad Treliving knows Dillon Dube from their time with the Calgary Flames. He was Calgary’s general manager when Dube entered the League. That connection has led to speculation about a possible signing.On Monday, TSN’s Darren Dreger said that Toronto could take a look at Dube. He also said Toronto needs a top-six forward after trading Mitch Marner.&quot;I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Treliving and the Toronto Maple Leafs put their hat in the ring and take a decent swing at Dillon Dube,&quot; Dreger said on the &quot;First Up&quot; podcast.&quot;I mentioned earlier about their want for a top-six forward. The assumption is that a player like that could come in and fill that role.&quot;Dillon Dube was allowed following the NHL's review. They initiated their own investigation days after the late July court verdict. In their final report last week, they warned the players about conduct standards and approved them to sign contracts starting October 15. Still, they can only return to games beginning December 1.