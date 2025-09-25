Toronto Maple Leafs' GM Brad Treliving gave a concerning update on goaltender Joseph Woll. Woll is stepping away from the team to deal with a personal family matter.

Ad

Treliving made it clear that there is no set timeline for Woll’s return, stressing that this is not a situation where a specific number of days can be outlined.

“It’s not a case where it’s like, okay, I’m going to be gone for X amount of days and then I’ll be back," Treliving said. "I don’t think it’s clear yet how long this absence is going to be… How long that is remains to be seen.” (per Sportsnet)

Ad

Trending

The GM also clarified the nature of the absence, emphasizing that it is not related to substance abuse but strictly a personal, family matter.

In Woll’s absence, Anthony Stolarz will take over the number one role in net, with Dennis Hildeby stepping in as backup. Treliving expressed confidence in the team’s goaltending depth but acknowledged the situation is one that requires patience.

“I think we just gotta wait and see right now. I’m comfortable with the goalies that we have. We’ll see. Our expectation is that Joe’s gonna be back with us. But we’ll see,” Treliving added.

Ad

Joseph Woll is entering his third season with Toronto. Last year, he shared duties with Stolarz, finishing with a 2.73 goals-against average, a .909 save percentage, and a 27-14-1 record.

NHL analyst Bryan Hayes sees big chance for Anthony Stolarz in Joseph Woll’s absence

With Joseph Woll away from the team on personal leave, Bryan Hayes believes Anthony Stolarz has a major opportunity in front of him.

Ad

Speaking on TSN’s FanDuel Overdrive, Hayes noted that there’s no timeline for Woll’s return and the Leafs have kept details private, as they should, given it’s a personal matter. In the meantime, the door is open for both Dennis Hildeby and, more importantly, Stolarz to step up.

"And I'm curious like do the negotiations change now? Does Stolarz say, "Hey, I might play this out." Like does something change where like you look at Stolarz's and you're like man, you're clearly the number one like it was it's a tandem with Woll.” Hayes said. (0:34 onwards)

Ad

Ad

Hayes pointed out that while the plan was always for Woll and Stolarz to split the crease, an extended absence could make Stolarz the clear-cut number one, something he’s never really had in his career.

Hayes even raised the question of whether this situation might affect Stolarz’s future negotiations, especially if he ends up proving himself as a full-time starter. Stolarz is heading into the second year of his two-year, $5 million deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama