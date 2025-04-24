Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube sends message to players, coaching staff ahead of Game 3 against Senators

Craig Berube has the Toronto Maple Leafs in the perfect spot after two playoff home games. His team has a 2-0 lead over the Ottawa Senators before heading on the road, so all has gone according to plan.

Ad

However, this is two of a possible seven games in one of four playoff rounds to win the ultimate trophy. If the Leafs are going to do something special, it's going to take a long time and a lot of patience.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Berube said he wants his players and coaches to remain calm because they still have a long way to go.

“We ask the players to be composed," Berube said on Thursday, via TSN. "We talk about it all the time. So, that goes for us, too. Sometimes it’s difficult.”

Berube smiled when he said this, notably referring to an infamous moment from Game 2 against the Ottawa Senators, an overtime win that pushed Toronto to a 2-0 lead.

Ad

Max Domi buried the winner, and the arena erupted. The coach was grabbed by an exuberant David Savard, but Berube told him to relax since they're still far from winning the Stanley Cup Trophy.

Craig Berube says improvements are necessary for Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have emerged from the first two games of the "Battle of Ontario"unscathed, but there's a lot more on the horizon. Craig Berube believes his team has been good, but could still be better.

Ad

Craig Berube cautioned his team (Imagn)

"You are always looking to improve in areas throughout the playoffs and throughout the season," Berube said after the game, via Maple Leafs hot Stove. "We can be better here. We are up 2-0, but don’t just hang onto the lead with that kind of mentality. We have to keep attacking, making plays, and keeping the pressure on them.

Ad

"Those are all things that you are going to keep trying to improve and work on. We’ll show the guys. It is just confidence, right?"

For the first time this Stanley Cup playoffs, Berube will take his team into a hostile environment to try and get the almost foolproof 3-0 lead on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama