Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube makes his thoughts clear on Max Domi's costly penalty as Senators avoids series sweep

Ottawa Senators defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime. They did it in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round. Max Domi took a costly penalty that contributed to the loss.
Domi was hit with a penalty for roughing Senators' Shane Pinto at 7:59, following which Ottawa's Tim Stutzle - assisted by Jake Sanderson and Brady Tkachuk - scored at 9:03.
Toronto coach Craig Berube addressed the penalty on Sunday during a press conference.
"It's not a good one," Berube said. "He knows that. His emotions got a little too high there and involved. That's one he knows he can't take and our team doesn't want to take."
Max Domi - with eight goals and 25 assists in 2024/25 - has a goal and an assist in the series. In Game 3, he scored and added an assist in the Leafs's 3-2 overtime win. However, his Game 4 penalty came at a tough time in the series.
Tim Stutzle and Shane Pinto scored on a breakaway, making it 2-0, and David Perron later added to a 3-2 lead. Ottawa’s young players made key plays for the win.
John Tavares scored late in the first period to cut Ottawa’s lead to 2-1. Matthew Knies scored early in the second period to tie the game 2-2. Oliver Ekman-Larsson tied the game 3-3 with a one-timer. William Nylander had two assists to help set up crucial goals. Maple Leafs pushed hard but lost in overtime.
Jake Sanderson scored the overtime winner for Ottawa, which now trails 3-1 in the series. Now, Toronto will aim to finish the series in the next game.
Craig Berube talked about Maple Leafs' performance
Craig Berube also talked to reporters about the Maple Leafs's performance and power play. He expects a strong response in Game 5.
"There’s a lot of good in that game," Berube said, via theleafsnation.com, "I thought it was a real good hockey game to be honest with you, and I thought we played extremely well. There’s always things you can improve upon. Finishing, there are some opportunities where we could’ve finished on the power play.
"...Overall, like I said last night, it was a good hockey game, I thought we played well. Didn’t come out on top, but we’ll move on from that and get ready for practice and get ready for Game 5.”
Toronto will face Ottawa in Game 5 on April 29. The game will start at 7:00 p.m. EDT.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama