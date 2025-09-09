  • home icon
  • Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube reveals one key advice he gave Mitch Marner ahead of $96M sign-and-trade to Golden Knights

Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube reveals one key advice he gave Mitch Marner ahead of $96M sign-and-trade to Golden Knights

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Sep 09, 2025 16:18 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Craig Berube shares key advice he gave Mitch Marner before move to Vegas (image credit: IMAGN)

Mitch Marner’s move from the Maple Leafs to the Golden Knights was more than a big trade. It came after years of pressure and criticism in Toronto, and the forward decided it was time for a change. Before he made his decision, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube gave him one piece of advice.

In an interview with The Athletic’s Jonas Siegel, Berube said he did not try to influence Marner.

“This is your decision with what you want to do,” Berube said on Tuesday. "And great, you should do it, because that’s what you feel like you should do. I’m not here to persuade you or anything like that."
Berube also reminded Marner to stay focused on the team during the season and praised him for being consistent all year.

The pressure on Marner grew after Toronto’s playoff loss to the Florida Panthers last season. His performance dipped in the second round, and criticism became harsh. Things got worse when his home address was leaked online, causing safety concerns for him and his family. Marner admitted in August that it influenced his decision.

'When your family’s safety comes into question, especially having a new son, I don’t think it’s acceptable," Marner said, via TSN's Mark Masters.

After the trade to Vegas, Marner signed an eight-year $96 million contract. He recorded 27 goals and 75 assists for 102 points, and added 13 points in the playoffs in 2024-25.

Despite the performance drop against Florida, his value was clear. Drafted at No. 4 in 2015, Marner played over 600 games for the Leafs before the move.

Now wearing No. 93 with the Golden Knights, he starts a new chapter in his career.

Matthew Knies seen as Toronto Maple Leafs’ important player after Mitch Marner trade

With Mitch Marner gone, Matthew Knies is stepping up for the Toronto Maple Leafs. NHL analysts discussed his growing role, with Bryan Hayes saying that Knies could become the face of the team.

“This is your Marner replacement in terms of the marquee,” Hayes said on Monday, via TSN’s "OverDrive."

Jamie McLennan agreed, highlighting that sending Knies to the NHL media tour shows how the Leafs value him.

“He’s part of that spine of the team,” McLennan said.

With Marner in Vegas, there's a void in Toronto's top line beside center Auston Matthews and left winger Matthew Knies. Fans will find out who gets the right wing spot come training camp.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
