Maple Leafs injury update: HC Craig Berube gives latest on Anthony Stolarz, Max Pacioretty and other Toronto stars' availability post 4 Nations break

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube provided an injury update on several players, including goaltender Anthony Stolarz, on Saturday. The team returns to NHL action tonight following a 12-day break for the 4 Nations Face-Off best-on-best tournament.

Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun posted the Leafs coach’s statement on X (formerly Twitter).

“Berube: Stolarz starts tonight, Woll goes tomorrow in Chicago. Steeves in. Pacioretty out for weekend. Dewar close, could be available tomorrow. #Leafs,” Koshan wrote.

Stolarz is expected to start against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, while Joseph Woll will be in goal against the Chicago Blackhawks for Sunday’s game.

The Maple Leafs have listed five players in their latest injury update on Saturday. Left wing Max Pacioretty is expected to miss this weekend’s back-to-back matchups with an undisclosed injury. The Maple Leafs have called up Alex Steeves from the AHL as cover.

“I think it's more of…so he needs to get relief,” Berube said about Pacioretty on Friday. “It's not so much of an injury, I don't believe. It's just he's got some tightness. I thought he said he felt better today, which is good, but just not capable of getting out there and practicing yet.”

Defenseman Connor Dewar has been off the ice since Jan. 22 but might return for Sunday’s game. Defenseman Jani Hakanpaa, who missed the 4 Nations tournament with a knee injury, will not be back till at least March 8. Center Calle Jarnkrok is not expected back till at least Feb. 28.

Maple Leafs injury update: Anthony Stolarz back in action

The 31-year-old Stolarz had suffered a lower-body injury and left the game against the Anaheim Ducks in December. A medical examination found loose bodies in his knee, and he underwent surgery. He missed 24 games while recovering before returning to the ice on Feb. 4 against the Seattle Kraken.

On Jan. 28, Stolarz had spoken about returning to the ice when he joined his teammates for practice.

“Kind of sucks, obviously, not playing," Stolarz said. "We were playing pretty well when I went down. So, just to be able to get back out there, be able to practice with the guys again, be around the group, it’s been a lot of fun so far.

"There’s no cardio like playing hockey in a real, 60-minute game, especially as a goalie. So, I feel good, and it’s just about getting that cardio back.”

The Maple Leafs had a 10-5-2 record over 18 games this season with Stolarz in goal.

