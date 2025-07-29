Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll helps raise $80,000 donation for mental health initiative thanks to his goaltending heroics

Joseph Woll spent this season helping the Toronto Maple Leafs on the ice and supporting mental health off it. He partnered with Mattamy Homes and the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), Canada’s largest mental health teaching hospital.Together, they raised $80,000 to support better mental health care. Mattamy Homes donated $5,000 for every home win with Woll in goal. If he earned a shutout, the donation doubled. The campaign reached its target by the end of the season. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe idea started in November when Woll made 24 saves in a 4-1 win over Seattle. That triggered the first $5,000 donation. Each win after that added more to the total. Woll said mental health is a subject that needs more space and discussion. He told TSN,“Yeah, I think you know over the past few years I've found how important mental health is, and you know how under-talked-about it is sometimes, and you know there's a fine line of talking about too much and not enough.”This past season, Joseph Woll played 41 regular-season games for the Leafs. He had 27 wins, a 2.73 goals-against average, and a .909 save percentage. He also recorded one shutout. In the playoffs, he played seven games and had a 3.56 goals-against average and .886 save percentage. One highlight was a 22-save shutout in Game 6 against Florida.Joseph Woll received praise but is expected to face competition for No. 1 goalie spotEarlier this month, Matt Murray spoke about Joseph Woll on The JD Bunkis Podcast. Murray said he enjoyed spending time with Woll.“We sat beside each other pretty much everywhere,” Murray said. “Almost never about hockey, to be honest. It was always about other stuff.&quot;He said Woll is mentally strong and has a broad view of life.&quot;I think that's one of the things that makes Joe so mentally resilient, is that he has a very wide perspective on life,&quot; Murray said. &quot;Toronto, they got a real keeper there in my opinion.&quot;On the First Up podcast, Mike Johnson spoke about the Leafs’ goalie plan. He said Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz give the team two solid options.“What a luxury,” Johnson said. “'We got one A, one B. I don't know who's who, but we got two starters.”Johnson said both goalies may compete for the No. 1 job.&quot;These guys will want the No. 1 job at some point this season,&quot; Johnson said. &quot;Down the stretch.&quot;Stolarz went 21-8-3 last season. He had a 2.14 goals-against average and .926 save percentage.