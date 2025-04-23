Anthony Stolarz helped the Toronto Maple Leafs secure a 3-2 win in overtime against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. This was Game 2 of the first-round playoff series, and it was played at the Leafs' home arena, Scotiabank in downtown Toronto. Anthony Stolarz and Ridly Greig were involved in a rough moment during the game.

Early in the game, Greig skated near the Leafs’ net and he skated back in the blue zone. Stolarz responded by slashing him and giving him a body check. Following this, Greig chased the puck to the right, but he immediately skated back towards Stolarz. Then, Stolarz body checked Greig and he fell on the ice in the Leafs net.

The Senators outhit the Leafs 44 to 25 in Game 2, but Stolarz’s hit stood out the most. He received an interference penalty for the body check. Greig also got a roughing penalty. Fans at the arena cheered loudly for Stolarz’s response and the crowd supported the goalie for standing his ground.

After the game, Mitch Marner spoke about Stolarz.

"I've known Stolley for a long time, and I've seen that in Junior too," Marner said (5:15). "He's a big man, he sticks up for himself. It's good for him."

Marner has known Stolarz since junior hockey, they played together in the OHL, London. He wasn’t surprised to see him protect his crease.

Head coach Craig Berube also shared his view.

"I think it gets annoying after a while, right?" Berube said, via mapleleafshotstove.com "I have seen that with goalies before. I really don’t have a problem with it."

Before the start of the series Anthony Stolarz was ready for war

Anthony Stolarz played well in Game 1 and Game 2. He has allowed only four goals on 61 shots so far. Before the series, he expected a physical battle and he has handled the pressure calmly.

"It's going to be a bloodbath, it's going to be a little bit of a war," Anthony Stolarz said, before the start of Battle of Ontario. "So we'll be ready."

Greig has become a target for Leafs fans. Last year, he took a slap shot into Toronto’s empty net. That led to Morgan Rielly giving him a cross-check after chasing him on the ice, and his subsequent suspension. Greig also cross-checked John Tavares in Game 1, for which he received a minor penalty.

The Leafs are now up 2-0 heading into Game 3 in Ottawa on Thursday. Emotions will likely stay high, as the Battle of Ontario is living up to its name.

