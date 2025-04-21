Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner shared his thoughts on the team's 6-2 win against the Ottawa Senators in Game 1 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Marner contributed three points, including a goal and two assists, in the win. After the game, Marner acknowledged the challenge posed by the Senators and credited the Leafs' success to adhering to their game plan, which prevented Ottawa from capitalizing on opportunities.
"Yeah, you knew it was gonna be an easy game, like I talked about before this game, yesterday that they got a lot of skill," said Marner. "They got special teams over there. If you give them a lot of opportunities or looks, they can really score. So that wasn't an easy game. We just stuck to our game plan, and it worked out."
Regarding the playoff atmosphere in Toronto, Mitch Marner described it as the unique excitement of playoff games in the city.
Playoffs in here is always a lot of fun. You can feel the energy. You feel the energy when you're driving into the city. It's special. We got one-of-a-kind fans. We're lucky to have them. It was a great night by them," he added.
Mitch Marner is coming off an impressive 100-point regular season, accumulating 102 points through 27 goals and 75 assists. The 27-year-old has kicked off the playoffs strongly and aims to maintain his momentum to help the Maple Leafs go deep in the playoffs.
Mitch Marner shines as the Leafs defeat Senators in Game 1
Oliver Ekman-Larsson opened the scoring for the Leafs after putting them ahead 1-0 at 7:09 into the first period. Mitch Marner increased the lead to 2-0 at 12:18.
Drake Batherson scored for the Senators to cut the deficit to 2-1 at 16:18. Coming into the second period, John Tavares extended the Leafs' lead to 3-1 after scoring on the power play at 4:07. Just over three minutes later, William Nylander made it 4-1, scoring another goal on the power play.
Ridly Greig cut the lead to 4-2 at 4:00 into the third period. However, this remained the only goal the Sens managed to score in the remaining game. Morgan Rielly increased the Leafs' lead to 5-3 before Matthew Knies' power play goal at 13:13 sealed Game 1 for Toronto.
Game 2 returns to Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday, with the puck dropping at 7:30 p.m. ET.
