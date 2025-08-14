"Mass genocide": Ex-NHLer Theo Fleury doesn't hold back in his review of Justin Trudeau's 9-year legacy as Canada's PM

Former NHL star Theo Fleury didn’t hold back when weighing in on Justin Trudeau’s nine-year run as Canada’s Prime Minister. In a poll on X by “Concerned Canadian,” asking people to describe Trudeau’s legacy in one word.“Your one word that defines the Trudeau legacy ?&quot;Fleury jumped in with a blunt, albeit two-word response:“Mass genocide!!!”Trudeau's time as Prime Minister came to an end in March 2025. He announced his resignation as Liberal Party leader and Prime Minister. Trudeau was succeeded by Mark Carney.Theo Fleury spent most of his 16-year NHL career with the Calgary Flames, but also played with the Colorado Avalanche, New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks.He won the Stanley Cup with the Flames in 1989 and an Olympic gold medal with Canada in 2002. Now, he has become a prominent motivational speaker and supporter of abuse victims since retiring from hockey.Reactions to Theo Fleury's comment on Justin Trudeau's 9-year legacy as Canada's PMTheo Fleury's rebuke of Justin Trudeau's nine-year tenure as Canadian Prime Minister sparked a variety of reactions on social media.Fleury's comment was seen by many to refer to the federal government's COVID-19 vaccination policies, which drew a range of passionate responses from the public:&quot;Genocide of an entire country... FFS,&quot; one fan said.🐦‍⬛♕♡♕🐦‍⬛ @YC1401LINK@TheoFleury14 Genocide of an entire country... FFSOthers joined the fray:“Trudeau could recognize phoney hockey players who feign the extent of their injuries.”Jimbo Popowich @JimboPopowichLINK@TheoFleury14 Trudeau could recognize phoney hockey players who fein the extent of their injuries.&quot;Says the guy that ran to New York to take photos of Roger Stone! Communist Theo has been played!&quot; one fan wrote,&quot;Why do you even care Theo, you know full well all governments are corrupted,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;That’s two words dummy,&quot; a user commented.&quot;Never go full r&amp;tard Theo,&quot; another user wrote.The reaction highlights the deep political divide over Trudeau’s legacy.