Matt Martin gets 100% real about former GM Lou Lamoriello following his shock Islanders exit

By Ankit Kumar
Published Jul 24, 2025 17:46 GMT
NHL: New York Islanders at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
Matt Martin talked about New York Islanders' former general manager Lou Lamoriello (image credit: IMAGN)

Matt Martin shared his perspective about former New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello after his surprise exit from the team. In June, he retired from the league after 16 seasons and joined the Islanders’ front office. He is now a special assistant to the new general manager, Mathieu Darche.

Martin said he respected Lamoriello for being clear and consistent.

"Lou, to me, is like the best," Martin said on Thursday, via the "Cam and Strick podcast." "Like, I love him because he's just straight and narrow. He's black and white. He expects things done a certain way. He lives what he preaches."

Martin added that Lamoriello treated all players the same and never changed his standards.

"Extremely old school, but like, as a player, he never deviates, you know, he's never hypocritical," Martin said. "We're all treated the same."
Lamoriello did not return to New York, and the team announced in April that his contract would not be renewed. He spent seven seasons with the franchise and helped it reach the playoffs five times.

"The Islanders extend a heartfelt thank you to Lou Lamoriello for his extraordinary commitment over the past seven years," the Islanders' statement read. "His dedication to the team is in line with his Hall of Fame career."
Lamoriello has also worked with the New Jersey Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs. His teams made the playoffs several times and won three Stanley Cups. Lamoriello was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2009.

During his career, Martin's physical play stood out, and he led the league in hits for five seasons.

Matthew Schaefer also spoke about Lou Lamoriello

The New York Islanders’ No. 1 pick, Matthew Schaefer, also spoke about Lou Lamoriello on the "First Up" podcast. He said he heard good things about Lamoriello and praised him and new Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche.

"I heard he (Lamoriello) was great," Schaefer said on Tuesday. "Both GMs were amazing. Everyone loved each other, so it was amazing. Hopefully, I can get to meet him one day."

Schaefer has already spoken with Lamoriello’s son, Chris, who still works with New York. He liked the strong team culture and the way people treated each other. Schaefer was happy with the support he received after being drafted and looks forward to starting his career with the Islanders.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
