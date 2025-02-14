Matthew Gaudreau's wife Madeline celebrates Valentine's Day with romantic throwback picture with late husband

Late professional hockey player Matthew Gaudreau’s wife Madeline posted a throwback photo for Valentine’s Day. On Friday, Madeline shared a pic on Instagram of her and Matthew kissing.

Ad

“My Valentine,” Madeline wrote in the caption, adding a white heart emoji.

She also posted a picture of her and Matthew’s infant son Tripp, captioned:

“My other valentine.”

(Credit: IG/@mogaudreau)

Tripp, who can be seen from the neck down in the picture, is wearing a red T-shirt with a black heart and the words “Love my dad” printed on it.

Ad

Trending

Madeline was pregnant when Matthew was killed. She announced Tripp's birth on Dec. 29 and has posted quite a few photos of him on social media, although with his face hidden.

Matthew and his older brother Johnny Gaudreau, who played for the Columbus Blue Jackets, were killed in a tragic accident in their hometown of Salem, New Jersey on Aug. 29.

The brothers were riding on a bike on the side of the road when they were struck by a car allegedly driven by a drunk driver. Since their deaths, fans, franchises and hockey organizations have held multiple events to commemorate the brother’s memory.

Ad

On Thursday, the US hockey team honored the brothers and their love for the game at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. The team staff and players hung a jersey with Johnny’s name and the #13 in the team locker room after their game against Finland.

“A lot of guys in here knew John, knew John very well and still know his family. He's with us. Him and his brother are with us and we're going to play hard for them the whole tournament," Johnny’s Blue Jackets teammate Zach Werenski said via NHL.com.

Ad

Madeline posted a special message remembering Matthew Gaudreau

Madeline has shared several emotional messages on social media expressing her grief and loss. On Saturday, she posted a throwback photo of her and Matthew along with a poem from the grief blog "Daughter of an Angel."

"Home is you,” Madeline wrote in the caption.

(Credit: IG/@mogaudreau)

The photo seems to be from a celebration. Matthew, wearing a gray polo shirt and dark pants, and Madeline, wearing a white dress, are sitting on a couch surrounded by pink-and-white balloons and opened presents. Matthew is also holding a champagne flute while Madeline has her arm on his shoulders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles