On Wednesday, the Oilers announced that veteran defenseman Mattias Ekholm signed a new three-year, $12 million deal. The extension will keep him in Edmonton through the 2028-29 season.

Ad

Hours after the deal was confirmed, his wife Ida shared her gratitude on Instagram. She reposted the Oilers’ official graphic announcing Mattias Ekholm’s extension and added her own message:

“Staying in Edmonton means everything to our family. We are beyond thankful for this. Proud of you Mattias.”

via Instagram /@ibjornstad

Ekholm has been a cornerstone on the Oilers’ blue line since arriving from Nashville in 2023. This past season he logged 65 games recording nine goals and 24 assists for 33 points while averaging over 22 minutes of ice time per night. He added six points in seven playoff games despite returning from injury late in the spring.

Ad

Trending

Mattias Ekholm had made it clear he wants to stay in Edmonton

Mattias Ekholm had been open about his desire to remain in Edmonton. Speaking to Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal, he acknowledged his age but mentioned the importance of stability for both his role and his family.

“It’s a contract year, and I’m not getting any younger. I know what I bring on the ice, but I also have a family, and security matters. Do I want to stay in Edmonton? Absolutely,” he said.

Ad

Prior to the extension, there had already been speculation that Ekholm was prepared to take less money to remain in Edmonton. In late September, Oilers analyst Jason Gregor said he believed the Swedish blueliner and his family were so settled in Alberta that he might accept a discount to stay.

“Yeah, I think it’s coming down kind of thing. Yeah, they absolutely love Edmonton. They’re from Sweden. Their kids love it,” Gregor said.

General manager Stan Bowman has time and again praised the veteran Swede as “a rock” for the club pointing to his leadership and steady presence that has helped solidify the Oilers’ defensive core. The extension with an average annual value of $4 million, was framed by the team as part of its effort to keep its championship-contending group intact after back-to-back Stanley Cup Final runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama