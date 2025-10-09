On Wednesday, the Oilers announced that veteran defenseman Mattias Ekholm signed a new three-year, $12 million deal. The extension will keep him in Edmonton through the 2028-29 season.
Hours after the deal was confirmed, his wife Ida shared her gratitude on Instagram. She reposted the Oilers’ official graphic announcing Mattias Ekholm’s extension and added her own message:
“Staying in Edmonton means everything to our family. We are beyond thankful for this. Proud of you Mattias.”
Ekholm has been a cornerstone on the Oilers’ blue line since arriving from Nashville in 2023. This past season he logged 65 games recording nine goals and 24 assists for 33 points while averaging over 22 minutes of ice time per night. He added six points in seven playoff games despite returning from injury late in the spring.
Mattias Ekholm had made it clear he wants to stay in Edmonton
Mattias Ekholm had been open about his desire to remain in Edmonton. Speaking to Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal, he acknowledged his age but mentioned the importance of stability for both his role and his family.
“It’s a contract year, and I’m not getting any younger. I know what I bring on the ice, but I also have a family, and security matters. Do I want to stay in Edmonton? Absolutely,” he said.
Prior to the extension, there had already been speculation that Ekholm was prepared to take less money to remain in Edmonton. In late September, Oilers analyst Jason Gregor said he believed the Swedish blueliner and his family were so settled in Alberta that he might accept a discount to stay.
“Yeah, I think it’s coming down kind of thing. Yeah, they absolutely love Edmonton. They’re from Sweden. Their kids love it,” Gregor said.
General manager Stan Bowman has time and again praised the veteran Swede as “a rock” for the club pointing to his leadership and steady presence that has helped solidify the Oilers’ defensive core. The extension with an average annual value of $4 million, was framed by the team as part of its effort to keep its championship-contending group intact after back-to-back Stanley Cup Final runs.
