Mattias Ekholm's wife Ida and Zach Human's wife Alannah celebrate joint birthday party with two-tiered cake

On Tuesday, Oilers stars Mattias Ekholm’s wife Ida Björnstad and Zach Hyman’s wife Alannah Hyman celebrated their birthdays together. Their close friends held a joint party for the two birthday girls and Ida shared a series of stories on her Instagram account from the special evening.

In one of the stories she reposted, Ida and Alannah were seen seated together while holding glasses of champagne.

“The most beautiful birthday girls,” read the caption of the original story.

Ida then reposted a clip from Oilers forward Kasperi Kapanen’s fiancee Matleena Laakso’s account featuring a short clip from the birthday celebration. The two birthday celebrants were seated with their friends across the restaurant counter when a chef served a two-tiered cake with lit candles on top of it.

“Celebrated by the best girls,” Ida wrote in the caption followed by a red heart emoji.

via Instagram /@ibjornstad

The third story was a closeup of the birthday cake—a two-tiered, white creation topped with a decorative candelabra and finished with a large elegant bow. The click was originally posted by Alannah, who called Ida her “Aries sister” in the caption.

Mattias Ekholm's wife sports custom jacket from Lauren Kyle’s fashion label

Earlier last month, Mattias Ekholm’s wife Ida shared a photo on her Instagram stories wearing a jacket from Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle’s sportswear brand, Sports Club Atelier. The jacket was originally part of the brand’s special Team Sweden collection.

It had a dark blue color and an embroidered Swedish logo on the back. The logo featured a shield with the Swedish flag and the word “Sweden” in gold cursive. Three yellow crowns representing Sweden’s national symbol were also stitched on the upper back.

Ida posted the photo during an Oilers vs. Jets game at Rogers Place. In the caption, she wrote:

“Also obsessed with this jacket,” and tagged Lauren Kyle and Sports Club Atelier.

via Instagram /@ibjornstad

Lauren Kyle had launched her custom sportswear brand in December. In an interview in February, she explained that the Sweden jackets were part of a collection designed for the 4 Nations Faceoff tournament. Despite being Canadian, Lauren mentioned that she stayed neutral with her designs even though a friend joked that Canada’s jackets should be better.

"No, no, no,” Lauren said. “I thought that my friend Mel was on the other team too. She was like, ‘You’re for sure gonna make Canada's much better. I'm like, I'm actually not. I'm going to be so neutral,” she added.

Besides her growing fashion brand, Lauren is also preparing to open Bar Trove and Trove Living, a bar, restaurant and furniture store in downtown Edmonton.

