  • Matvei Michkov shares hilarious rookie reaction to NHL's dump-and-chase forecheck play - "Nothing left for the actual attack"

Matvei Michkov shares hilarious rookie reaction to NHL's dump-and-chase forecheck play - "Nothing left for the actual attack"

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Jul 22, 2025 23:01 GMT
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo Sabres - Source: Imagn
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo Sabres - Source: Imagn

Philadelphia Flyers rookie sensation Matvei Michkov shared his thoughts on one of the NHL’s most traditional types of play: dump and chase.

In a video posted on X, Michkov explained in his native language, Russian, his reaction to playing dump-and-chase hockey upon his arrival in the NHL.

The Flyers’ up-and-coming star had this to say about the dump-and-chase style of hockey:

“So, you’re supposed to just dump it in, cross the red line, rim it around the boards, and run to fight for it.”
The style of play drew the following reaction from Matvei Michkov:

“First time I heard that I was like WHAT?”

The humorous reaction highlights one of the main differences between playing in the KHL and NHL. Michkov made it clear that he prefers playing a possession-style of hockey for the following reasons:

“I’m not a fan of dump-and-chase hockey. I’d rather carry the puck in under control, make a clean pass, and enter the zone with possession. If you dump it in, now you’ve gotta go battle for it. There’s no guarantee you’re even gonna win that puck back.”
Michkov underscored how “it’s exhausting hockey.” That situation left him to conclude:

“You burn so much energy battling for the puck that you’ve got nothing left for the actual attack.”
The 20-year-old Russian prospect had a stellar rookie season. He scored 26 goals and 63 points in 80 games playing mostly under former coach John Tortorella’s grinding style of hockey.

Under new coach Rick Tocchet, Matvei Michkov could have a chance to play more to his strengths. If so, fans could see a breakout year from the Flyers’ phenom.

Matvei Michkov earns nod to NHL’s All-Rookie Team

Michkov was twice named the NHL&#039;s Rookie of the Month during the 2024-25 season - Source: Imagn
Michkov was twice named the NHL's Rookie of the Month during the 2024-25 season - Source: Imagn

Matvei Michkov’s great rookie campaign earned him a nod to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team in 2024-25.

The honor marked the first time since Shayne Gostisbehere (2015-16) that a Philadelphia Flyers’ first-year player earned the nod to the elite group.

Michkov joined Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks and Cutte Gauthier of the Anaheim Ducks as the forwards on the 2024-25 All-Rookie Team. Lane Hutson of the Montreal Canadiens and Denton Mateychuck of the Columbus Blue Jackets were the blue liners named to the team. Calgary Flames netminder Dustin Wolf got the nod in the crease.

It’s no surprise to see Matvei Michkov’s name on the NHL’s All-Rookie Team. He was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month in October and February. That situation propelled him to a spot on the final first-year squad.

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

