Matvei Michkov shares hilarious rookie reaction to NHL's dump-and-chase forecheck play - "Nothing left for the actual attack"

Philadelphia Flyers rookie sensation Matvei Michkov shared his thoughts on one of the NHL’s most traditional types of play: dump and chase.In a video posted on X, Michkov explained in his native language, Russian, his reaction to playing dump-and-chase hockey upon his arrival in the NHL.The Flyers’ up-and-coming star had this to say about the dump-and-chase style of hockey:“So, you’re supposed to just dump it in, cross the red line, rim it around the boards, and run to fight for it.”The style of play drew the following reaction from Matvei Michkov:“First time I heard that I was like WHAT?”The humorous reaction highlights one of the main differences between playing in the KHL and NHL. Michkov made it clear that he prefers playing a possession-style of hockey for the following reasons:“I’m not a fan of dump-and-chase hockey. I’d rather carry the puck in under control, make a clean pass, and enter the zone with possession. If you dump it in, now you’ve gotta go battle for it. There’s no guarantee you’re even gonna win that puck back.”Michkov underscored how “it’s exhausting hockey.” That situation left him to conclude:“You burn so much energy battling for the puck that you’ve got nothing left for the actual attack.”The 20-year-old Russian prospect had a stellar rookie season. He scored 26 goals and 63 points in 80 games playing mostly under former coach John Tortorella’s grinding style of hockey.Under new coach Rick Tocchet, Matvei Michkov could have a chance to play more to his strengths. If so, fans could see a breakout year from the Flyers’ phenom.Matvei Michkov earns nod to NHL’s All-Rookie TeamMichkov was twice named the NHL's Rookie of the Month during the 2024-25 season - Source: ImagnMatvei Michkov’s great rookie campaign earned him a nod to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team in 2024-25.The honor marked the first time since Shayne Gostisbehere (2015-16) that a Philadelphia Flyers’ first-year player earned the nod to the elite group.Michkov joined Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks and Cutte Gauthier of the Anaheim Ducks as the forwards on the 2024-25 All-Rookie Team. Lane Hutson of the Montreal Canadiens and Denton Mateychuck of the Columbus Blue Jackets were the blue liners named to the team. Calgary Flames netminder Dustin Wolf got the nod in the crease.It’s no surprise to see Matvei Michkov’s name on the NHL’s All-Rookie Team. He was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month in October and February. That situation propelled him to a spot on the final first-year squad.