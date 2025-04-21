Max Domi chucks knuckles, all 10 Maple Leafs, Senators players on ice handed penalties as Game 1 ends in chaotic brawl

  • home icon
By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Apr 21, 2025 02:22 GMT
Game 1 of the "Battle of Ontario" between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators erupted into chaos in the final period.

With less than a minute remaining in Toronto's dominant 6-2 victory at Scotiabank Arena, tensions boiled over. Leafs forward Max Domi ignited the spark, dropping gloves with Senators forward Adam Gaudette in a fierce exchange of punches.

Players from both teams jumped into the fray, trading blows.

Watch the video here:

A total of 10 players from the Maple Leafs and Senators were issued two-minute minor penalties for roughing during a brawl in the third period.

Players to be penalized were Max Domi, Adam Gaudette, Sam Benoit, Matthew Highmore (twice), Bobby McMann, Nikolas Matinpalo, Brandon Carlo, Tyler Kleven, Nicholas Robertson, and Nick Jensen.

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
