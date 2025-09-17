  • home icon
  Max Domi injury: Maple Leafs start training camp with fresh blow to $15,000,000 star

Max Domi injury: Maple Leafs start training camp with fresh blow to $15,000,000 star

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Sep 17, 2025 14:41 GMT
Toronto Maple Leafs v Anaheim Ducks - Source: Getty
Maple Leafs begin training camp without Max Domi due to lower-body injury (image credit: getty)

The Toronto Maple Leafs will begin training camp without one of their key forwards. Max Domi, who signed a four-year $15 million contract with the team in June 2024, is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said on Wednesday that Domi will not be a full participant in Thursday’s practice.

Toronto doesn’t expect this issue to carry into the regular season. Treliving explained that Domi tweaked something in recent weeks, and the team wants to be careful.

Domi is entering his second season with the team. He scored eight goals and added 25 assists for 33 points in 74 games last season. Domi raised his play in the playoffs with three goals and four assists in 13 games. His ability to play center and wing gives the Leafs flexibility.

Domi also showed his physical side in the postseason. He was called for boarding Aleksander Barkov in the final seconds of Game 4 against Florida. The play led to a $5,000 fine from NHL Player Safety. Toronto coach Craig Berube defended his forward, pointing to a separate uncalled hit on Mitch Marner during the same game.

"Whatever," Berube said in May, via The Hockey News. "That's league stuff. To me, the (Dmitry) Kulikov hit on (Mitch) Marner was 10 times worse."

The Leafs will be counting on Domi to help replace some of the offense lost with Marner’s departure. Toronto will take a cautious approach on him for now, knowing it is more important to have him ready for opening night.

Max Domi expected to replace Marner on Leafs top line

The Toronto Maple Leafs need to replace Mitch Marner on Auston Matthews’ line after his trade to Vegas. Marner recorded 102 points last season and was a key playmaker. TSN analyst Mark Masters suggested in August that Max Domi could take his place since he has already shown chemistry with Matthews.

"I like the idea of Max Domi there," Masters said, via "Overdrive."
Masters believes giving him this chance early would help his confidence. He added that Domi should start in that role next season.

Leafs coach Craig Berube uses Matthews’ line against strong opponents, and that means experience is important for whoever joins the line. Other options include Nicholas Robertson, Matias Maccelli, Dakota Joshua and Nicolas Roy. However, Masters thinks Domi is the best fit.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
