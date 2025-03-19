Max Domi pens two-word appreciation for Leafs teammate Scott Laughton after tough start to life in Toronto

On Tuesday, on his Instagram stories, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi showed his support for Scott Laughton, who was traded to the franchise on trade deadline day.

Laughton's already played a couple of games for Toronto and was rather unflattering. He was demoted to the fourth line but excelled in the role in the last game.

Domi reposted a picture of him and Laughton enjoying a laugh on the ice in Maple Leafs gear and wrote:

“The best. @slaughts21.”

(Credit: IG/@max)

The Maple Leafs’ Instagram account originally posted the picture with other snapshots of various Leafs players at Scotiabank Arena during the franchise’s picture day.

“Pictures of Picture Day,” the post's caption read.

Some of the Leafs' players who can be identified in the carousel are Brandon Tanev, Simon Benoit, Max Pacioretty and Matthew Knies.

Laughton was acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for Leafs prospect Nikita Grebenkin and a conditional first-round pick in the 2027 draft. He has had a slow start for his new team. So far, he has no goals or assists in his five games played with the team, and NHL reporters have criticized Leafs general manager Brad Treliving for the trade.

Sports writer Stephen Nixon explained why Laughton wasn’t a good trade.

“Laughton is a fine player, but the Leafs already have three fourth-line centres on the team right now,” Nixon said, via editorinleaf.com. “They have David Kampf, Max Domi, Pontus Holmberg and now Laughton. It's a rotating four-pack of mediocre bottom-six talent who are making way too much money.”

The Leafs have just two wins in the five games since the trade window closed on Mar. 7.

Scott Laughton leaves Senators' game with a cut to the face

During Saturday’s 4–2 loss against the Ottawa Senators, Laughton left the ice in the third period after taking a hockey stick to the face from teammate Oliver Ekman-Larson. Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube gave an update on the player.

"He got a stick in the eye. He is fine, though. He had to get some stitches," Berube said on Sunday.

Berube also criticized the Leafs' performance on Saturday night.

“When we decided to have urgency and do things the right way, we were a way better team in the third, but you are behind," Berube said, via Maple Leafs Daily. "Sometimes, you don't come back. We had chances, but that is what happens."

Toronto will next face the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.

