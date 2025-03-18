Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube gets 100% honest about latest acquisition Scott Laughton’s game post line change

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube explained his decision to move Scott Laughton to the fourth line. The Maple Leafs traded for Scott Laughton from the Flyers, who kept 50% of his salary. Toronto also got two draft picks and gave up a 2027 first-round pick and Nikita Grebenkin.

The move surprised many fans as Toronto gave up important assets in the trade to the Flyers and were expecting him to play as the third-line center. Instead, Berube put Max Domi in that role and moved Laughton to a checking line with Steven Lorentz and Calle Jarnkrok.

Before the game against the Calgary Flames, Berube talked to the media and said Laughton played his best game in his new role. He believes Laughton fits well with his new linemates because of his physical and defensive style.

"Well, his best game was last game—way more involved, playing his type of hockey that he plays," Berube said. [10:55] "That was one of the thoughts going into putting this line together. That’s probably a good line for him—playing that hard hockey, that heavy hockey, checking hockey, physical, with those two guys. So we’ll see where it goes."

However, Laughton finished the game against the Ottawa Senators with zero shots on goal and a rating of 1. He played 12:45 minutes with Steven Lorentz and Calle Jarnkrok as his wings.

With Laughton's demotion to the fourth line, Berube intended to create an “identity line” focused on defense and physical play. Brad Treliving made deadline moves to improve the team, but early adjustments like this could slow progress. The Leafs have only 15 games left in the regular season after the game against the Flames.

Scott Laughton has scored 11 goals and 16 assists this season. After the trade to Flames, he has remained scoreless so far. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are third in the Atlantic Division, below the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Scott Laughton spoke to the media about playing with Maple Leafs' William Nylander

Scott Laughton is happy to play with William Nylander on the Toronto Maple Leafs. Before facing Ottawa, while talking to the media, he praised Nylander’s skills.

"Yeah, highly skilled, very explosive, sees the ice really well, and can rip it. So he’s special, and it's fun to watch him out there." Laughton said about Nylander.

Laughton grew up a Maple Leafs fan in Oakville, Ontario, and called playing for the Leafs a special opportunity. As a kid, he listened to Leafs games with his dad. Drafted by Philadelphia in 2012, he has played in the NHL for 16 seasons.

