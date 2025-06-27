"McDavid is so out of there!" NHL fans react as Trent Frederic signs 8-year contract extension with Oilers 

Fans reacted to Edmonton Oilers forward Trent Frederic inking a long-term deal with the team on Friday. According to NHL insider Darren Dreger, Frederic signed an eight-year extension worth $3.85 million AAV.

Frederic arrived in Edmonton at this year’s trade deadline in a three-team deal involving the Boston Bruins. In exchange, the Oilers parted with a 2025 second-round pick, a 2026 fourth-round pick and two prospects.

His contract extension garnered a lot of reactions on social media, with some fans questioning the move.

"McDavid is so out of there!" a fan tweeted.

"Absolutely zero reason to give him that much term. None. Nada, Zilch. It’s crazy how far ur legendary dad and a couple cups as an assistant GM gets you," one fan wrote.

Here are more fan reactions on X.

"It’s really not a bad contract. In 3 years it will be a good contract for the team," one fan commented.

"Casuals outing themselves in these replies. This contract will age fantastic as long as Frederic picks up his scoring touch, injury limited him in the playoffs," another fan wrote.

"lol the oilers GMs are so bad. If they didn’t have mcdavid. They would be a bottom 5 team in the league," a fan said.

"I mean, I get it, Oilers fans. But this contract on paper is generally a great one now and will only get better as the cap skyrockets," another fan commented.

At the time of his trade to the Oilers, Frederic was sidelined with an injury and played in just one regular-season game for Edmonton. He returned in the postseason and suited up for all 22 playoff matchups, contributing one goal and three assists.

David Pagnotta weighs in on Trent Frederic's contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers

NHL analyst David Pagnotta shared his take on Trent Frederic's contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers.

According to Pagnotta, with Frederic's deal factored in, the Oilers have $12.35 million in available cap space. However, the situation could be more fluid, as they are expected to create extra $4 million in cap room by trading forward Viktor Arvidsson.

The big question is what other moves Edmonton might have in store as it looks to strengthen its roster ahead of the 2025-26 season.

