"Might be waiting a lot longer than expected": League insider makes bold James Hagens NHL draft-day slide prediction

The 2025 NHL Draft is getting close, and there is some new talk about James Hagens. NHL insider Cam Robinson posted on X that Hagens might fall lower in the draft than people expect.

"Hagens might be waiting a lot longer than expected to hear his name called," Robinson tweeted quoting a league source on Wednesday.

James Hagens is a center from Long Island, and he has played for Boston College and scored 37 points in 37 games in the 2024-25 season. He also had a plus-minus rating of +21, showing a perfect balance of offense and defense.

Hagens is ranked No. 3 among North American skaters. Many teams met with him before the draft, and he did well at the NHL Combine. Even with all that, there is now talk that he could fall outside the top five.

Now, the statement 'longer than expected' could be a possible hint at the New York Islanders. They hold the No. 1 pick this year. Earlier this week, analyst Sean McIndoe said they are likely to draft defenseman Matthew Schaefer. However, he also said the Islanders might try to trade back into the first round.

McIndoe thinks they could go after Hagens if he drops. He wrote that the Islanders want Schaefer first and then hope to get Hagens later.

Hagens has also made it clear that he wants to play for the Islanders. He said on the "NHL Draft Class" podcast that winning a Stanley Cup with the team would mean a lot.

"I want to be able to win a Stanley Cup as an Islander," Hagens said (per The Hockey News). "Last time, ... they raised the cup, my dad was a little kid. It'd mean a lot ... to be able to bring the Stanley Cup home, and raise it one day, on the island. Being able to do that where you grow up ... It's special."

Mathieu Darche's comments on James Hagens

James Hagens met with the Islanders on June 4. He also had dinner with general manager Mathieu Darche. Hagens said it was easy to talk with them and that the dinner went well.

Mathieu Darche has also expressed his intentions to at least look at the trade options to draft Hagens.

"I'm looking at everything," Darche said, via NHL.com. "You want to move into the top 10, what does it cost you? If I feel the opportunity warrants that trade, I'll try it."

If the Islanders also manage to get James Hagens, it could help their future a lot. Schaefer would improve their defense, and Hagens would bring skill and energy to their offense.

