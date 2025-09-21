  • home icon
By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Sep 21, 2025 05:46 GMT
Earlier this summer, the New York Rangers dealt long-time forward Chris Kreider to the Anaheim Ducks, ending his 13-year run on Broadway. The move separated Kreider from Rangers alternate captain Mika Zibanejad, who was one of his closest teammates since joining the Rangers in 2016.

During the media availability this Saturday, Zibanejad admitted the trade wasn’t entirely unexpected but said it still hit hard.

“I felt like it was coming. It wasn't out of the blue. I'm not going to stand here and lie. It's part of us now. Obviously it was tough.”

Adjusting to life at Madison Square Garden without Kreider, he added, has been strange in the early weeks of camp.

“He's my longest teammate I've had in my career. He's one of our best friends. It's weird not to see him come through these doors for the first few weeks, kind of waiting for him to come.”
“I'm happy as long as he's happy. Just because we're not teammates anymore doesn't mean that we're not friends,” he added.
Kreider and Zibanejad spent nine seasons together in New York forming one of the franchise’s most consistent partnerships. While Kreider now looks to make an impact in Anaheim, Zibanejad stressed that their friendship will carry on no matter what jerseys they wear.

Mika Zibanejad’s wife penned an emotional message for Chris Kreider and family

After news of Chris Kreider’s move was announced earlier in the summer, Mika Zibanejad’s wife Irma took to Instagram to share her own tribute to the longtime Rangers winger and his family.

Reposting a Rangers graphic thanking Kreider for his service, she added her personal message:

“In the future, I will show Ella highlights of uncle Chris and daddy to teach her about chemistry and true feelings, and tell her to never settle for less.”
“The Kreider’s… You are home forever. Friends for life. Family for a lifetime.”

The Rangers organization also made sure to acknowledge Kreider’s legacy. In an official statement, general manager Chris Drury praised his leadership and impact in the community and called him “an integral part of some of the most iconic moments in Rangers history.”

Kreider departs New York ranked third all-time in franchise goal scoring with 326 tallies and 582 points across 883 games. Though his final season was slowed by injuries, his 13 years on Broadway established him as a fixture of the Rangers’ identity.

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

