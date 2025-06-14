"You are home forever": Mika Zibanejad's wife Irma pens emotional farewell message for Chris Kreider & family as he bids adieu to Rangers

Chris Kreider’s time with the New York Rangers has officially come to an end. On Friday, he was traded to the Anaheim Ducks after agreeing to waive his no-trade clause.

Rangers alternate captain and longtime friend Mika Zibanejad’s wife, Irma, penned a heartfelt message for Kreider and his family on her Instagram stories after news of the trade was announced. She reposted a Rangers tribute graphic for Kreider with the words “Thank You Chris Kreider” on her stories and wrote:

“In the future, I will show Ella highlights of uncle Chris and daddy to teach her about chemistry and true feelings, and tell her to never settle for less.”

“The Kreider’s… You are home forever. Friends for life. Family for a lifetime,” she added.

via Instagram /@irmahelinzibanejad

Chris Kreider spent 13 seasons with the Rangers, and his move to Anaheim ends one of the longest active tenures with the team. As part of the trade, the Rangers received prospect Carey Terrance and a 2025 third-round pick, while the Ducks took on Kreider’s full $6.5 million cap hit.

Rangers GM lauds Chris Kreider’s leadership in official statement

The New York Rangers management acknowledged Chris Kreider’s long-standing impact on the organization after news of the trade was made public on Friday. In an official statement, Rangers general manager Chris Drury reflected on how Kreider played a key role in memorable team moments, broke franchise records, and made a difference off the ice through community work.

“We want to thank Chris Kreider for all of his contributions to the Rangers organization over his stellar career,” he said. Chris has been an integral part of some of the most iconic moments in Rangers history, including setting multiple franchise records and helping the team advance to the 2014 Stanley Cup Final.

“His leadership on the ice and tireless efforts in the community -- which he was recognized for as the inaugural recipient of the Rod Gilbert 'Mr. Ranger' Award -- only add to his distinguished Rangers legacy. Chris will always be a Ranger and we wish him and his family all the best."

Kreider had been dealing with injuries this season, including back spasms and an illness, which limited him to 30 points in 68 games. He had publicly shared his desire to stay in New York back in April, calling it home.

Kreider leaves New York as the Rangers’ third all-time leading goal scorer, with 326 goals and a total of 582 points in 883 games.

