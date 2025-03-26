Mika Zibanejad's ex-pro soccer playing wife Irma picks 24-time Swedish league champs as winners of 2025 Allsvenskan

New York Rangers alternate captain Mika Zibanejad’s wife Irma Helin is a former soccer player who played as a midfielder. Irma now works for Swedish network Discovery.

She has been acting as a soccer analyst for the network, covering Swedish football, including Allsvenskan and the Damallsvenskan. On Tuesday, the Instagram account of Sports on Max Sweden shared an infographic with Irma Zibanejad’s predictions for Allsvenskan 2025.

“Irma Helin Zibanejad predicts Allsvenskan 2025 🔮✍🏻,” read the caption of the post.

Irma predicted that Malmö FF, the 24-time Swedish champions, will finish 1st. She placed IF Elfsborg in 2nd place, followed by Hammarby IF in 3rd, BK Häcken in 4th and Djurgårdens IF in 5th.

In the middle of the table, she ranked AIK at 6th place and Mjällby AIF at 7th place. IFK Göteborg was placed 8th, IFK Norrköping at 9th, GAIS at 10th, followed by IK Sirius in 11th.

Near the bottom, she placed Degerfors IF at 12th place, IF Brommapojkarna at 13th and Halmstads BK at 14th, just above the relegation zone. The last two teams, which would be at risk of relegation, are IFK Värnamo and Östers IF, per Irma’s predictions.

Mika Zibanejad’s wife reacts to soccer legend swapping jerseys with Rangers star

Earlier this month, Italian soccer legends Andrea Pirlo and Marco Materazzi swapped jerseys with Mika Zibanejad at Madison Square Garden. The two former Serie A stars were attending a New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders game at the arena.

Zibanejad’s wife, Irma, shared pictures of that moment on her Instagram stories. In one photo, Pirlo held Zibanejad’s No. 93 Rangers jersey while Mika held Pirlo’s iconic Juventus No. 21. In another, Materazzi held his Inter Milan No. 23, posing alongside Zibanejad and Pirlo.

Irma reacted with excitement, writing "I really wish I was Mika" in one story and "REALLY!!!!!" on another. She also posted the photos on her X account. In the caption, she wrote:

“Grabbarna” in Swedish, which translates to “The boys.”

Irma originally started her professional soccer career with Djurgårdens IF in 2010. She stayed with the club until 2014 before moving to Piteå IF, where she played from 2015 to 2016.

In 2017, she joined Linköpings FC and was part of the squad that won the Damallsvenskan title that year. She later returned to Djurgårdens IF in 2018. Irma has also earned one cap for Sweden’s national team in 2016, before retiring from the sport in Jan. 2020.

