Mika Zibanejad's wife Irma melts over Swedish fan's special gift for daughter Ella ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off

New York Rangers alternate captain Mika Zibanejad will represent Sweden in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off. On Saturday, Zibanejad’s wife, Irma Helin, shared a special gift she had received from a fan ahead of the tournament.

Irma posted a picture of a hand-crocheted blue and yellow hat featuring the Swedish flag's cross design on her Instagram stories. She mentioned that the gift had been for their daughter, Ella, and expressed how grateful she was for the handmade gift.

"Got this extremely sweet gift from @kyliemarrano and her family. Can’t wait to see Ella in it during the tournament. Thank you so much for you taking the time and making this for her. It’s so kind and thoughtful,” Irma wrote in the caption.

Trending

via Instagram /@irmahelinzibanejad

The 4 Nations Face-Off international tournament will start on Feb. 12 and run until Feb. 20. It features teams from Canada, Sweden, Finland and the United States. The games will take place in Montreal and Boston, with each team playing three matchups in a round-robin format.

Mika Zibanejad and Irma Helin attended Rangers’ annual Casino Night

Earlier last week, New York Rangers alternate captain Mika Zibanejad and his wife, Irma Helin, attended the team’s annual Casino Night event at Cipriani Wall Street. The fundraiser, presented by Caesars Sportsbook, supported the Garden of Dreams Foundation.

Mika wore a maroon velvet suit jacket with a black bow tie on the evening, while Irma chose a stylish black outfit. Irma shared photos on her Instagram stories, including Polaroids from the event and mirror selfies taken at home.

The event ran from 6 to 10 p.m., featuring a casino-style setup where Rangers players participated in activities to raise funds for charity. It was a formal and successful evening for a good cause.

Expand Tweet

Irma Helin comes from a sports background herself and has played for the Swedish women’s soccer team. She is a former professional soccer player who competed in Sweden’s top women’s league, representing Piteå IF and Djurgårdens IF Fotboll. In 2016, she earned a cap for the Swedish national team.

After retiring in 2020, Helin became a soccer pundit for Swedish Discovery Sport. She and Zibanejad have been together for over a decade and married on Aug. 28, 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback