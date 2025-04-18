Mika Zibanejad's wife Irma pens 4-word reaction to Sam Rosen's final call after 40 year tenure with the Rangers

Mika Zibanejad and the New York Rangers played their last home game of the season at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. It was also legendary play caller Sam Rosen’s final game with the New York Rangers, ending a legendary 40-year career.

The Rangers made sure Rosen's last game was special. Before puck drop, they wore custom jerseys with his famous line “It’s a power play goal,” and the number 40 to mark his four decades in the booth.

Rangers alternate captain Mika Zibanejad’s wife Irma Helin shared a post from the Rangers’ official Instagram account on her own stories featuring a tribute to Rosen. In the caption, she wrote:

“We will miss you,” followed by a crown emoji.

via Instagram /@irmahelinzibanejad

During his final broadcast on MSG, Rosen thanked the fans and the network. He shared that he felt deeply honored by the way fans have supported him throughout his career.

“I thank them for their love and support because they’ve made me want to be the best that I could possibly be,” he said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

“Final game of this glorious broadcasting career. It's a shoutout for Igor Shesterkin and the New York Rangers. ... A great way to go out,” Rosen added.

It was an emotional send-off for one of hockey’s most loved voices. Kenny Albert is reportedly set to take over next season in Rosen’s place.

Mika Zibaneajd’s wife predicts winners of 2025 Allsvenskan

Earlier last month, Irma Helin shared her predictions for the 2025 Allsvenskan season. A former professional soccer midfielder, Irma now works as a football analyst for Swedish broadcaster Discovery.

Her picks were posted as an infographic on the official Instagram account of Sports on Max Sweden. She predicted Malmö FF to top the league, followed by IF Elfsborg in second and Hammarby IF in third. BK Häcken and Djurgårdens IF completed her top five.

In the mid-table spots, Irma ranked AIK sixth, Mjällby AIF seventh, and IFK Göteborg eighth. IFK Norrköping, GAIS, and IK Sirius were placed ninth, tenth and eleventh, respectively.

For the lower half, she listed Degerfors IF at 12th, IF Brommapojkarna at 13th and Halmstads BK in 14th, just above the relegation zone. At the bottom, she placed IFK Värnamo and Östers IF as the two teams in danger of going down.

Irma began her pro soccer career with Djurgårdens IF in 2010. She later played for Piteå IF, then won the 2017 Damallsvenskan with Linköpings FC. She returned to Djurgårdens in 2018 and earned one cap for Sweden in 2016 before retiring in January 2020.

