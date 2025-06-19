Mika Zibanejad's wife Irma receives sweet birthday morning surprise from Rangers star as she turns 31

New York Rangers alternate captain Mika Zibanejad made his wife Irma Helin’s 31st birthday extra special this week. On Wednesday, Irma shared a clip on her Instagram stories showing the heartwarming start to her day.

In the video, Mika walked into the room holding their daughter Ella in one arm and a bouquet of flowers in the other. He turned on the lights and sang a birthday song for Irma, who was still in bed.

Irma wrote in the caption that her birthday included a cozy breakfast with her loved ones, a massage, a padel session and dinner with “Mikkis.” She also joked about her age.

The story was captioned in Swedish which translates to:

“Sleep-in. Cozy breakfast with my darlings. Massage!!! The best thing I know, kind of. Padel (yep, I still love that crap!!) Dinner with Mikkis ❤️ One hell of a great day!!! (Birthday. 31??!!??!! When did I become an old lady!!! Oh well!!! Best thing I know!!!)”

via Instagram /@irmahelinzibanejad

Mika Zibanejad and Irma Helin dated for over a decade before getting married in August 2021 in Sweden. The couple welcomed their daughter Ella in September 2023.

Mika Zibaneajd’s wife Irma pens emotional farewell message for Chris Krieder and family

Earlier this month, Chris Kreider was traded from the New York Rangers to the Anaheim Ducks, officially ending his 13-season run with the team.

Following the trade, Mika Zibanejad’s wife Irma reacted emotionally on her Instagram. She reposted a Rangers tribute graphic on her stories and wrote a message for Kreider.

She explained that she would show her daughter Ella highlights of Kreider and her husband to teach her about chemistry and true connection.

“In the future, I will show Ella highlights of uncle Chris and daddy to teach her about chemistry and true feelings, and tell her to never settle for less.”

Irma also mentioned that the Kreider family will always be considered part of theirs.

“The Kreider’s… You are home forever. Friends for life. Family for a lifetime,” she added.

Chris Kreider agreed to waive his no-trade clause which allowed the Rangers to send him to Anaheim. In return, New York received prospect Carey Terrance and a 2025 third-round pick. The Ducks also took on Kreider’s full $6.5 million cap hit.

