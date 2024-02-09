Mikhail Sergachev injury update: Lightning disclose defenseman's status after being stretchered off last game 

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev has undergone surgery to stabilize fractures in his left tibia and fibula, which leaves him sidelined indefinitely.

The 25-year-old Lightning defender suffered the injury during the second period of Wednesday night's (Feb. 7) game against the New York Rangers. The incident occurred when his leg bent awkwardly following a collision with Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere.

In a tweet today, the Lightning said they do not have a timetable for Sergachev's return, but it can be assumed that the Russian will be out until the end of the season, if not longer.

This setback is one of many adding to Mikhail Sergachev's season of injury struggles. He had just returned to action after missing 17 games due to a leg injury in December. The emotional toll of another injury was evident in Sergachev's heartfelt message on social media, alongside a photo of him being taken off the ice on a stretcher.

How will the Tampa Bay Lightning replace Mikhail Sergachev in their lineup?

Despite his infrequent appearances this season, Mikhail Sergachev has been a vital component of the Lightning's defensive lineup when he's been in it, averaging over 22 minutes of ice time per game. His absence will be felt by the Lightning, who will need other players to step up, such as Darren Raddysh. Raddysh is expected to assume a bigger role alongside Victor Hedman, moving forward.

Looking ahead, Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois faces the challenge of building the team in Sergachev's absence, particularly as the March 8 trade deadline approaches. With the potential to gain additional salary cap space through long-term injured reserve, BriseBois may seek to improve the team's defensive depth to maintain their competitiveness in the Eastern Conference.

BriseBois won't have a lot of options, as he traded away nearly the entire team's draft capital in recent seasons for players like Tanner Jeannot and Nick Paul. Now there is a gaping hole in the Lightning blue line that they will need to fill without taking away the depth.

With captain Steven Stamkos playing out the final year of his contract, the Lightning are keen to remain aggressive and competitive in pursuit of a playoff spot.

As Mikhail Sergachev begins his road to recovery, the Tampa Bay Lightning will be hopeful for a swift return to action.