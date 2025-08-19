Milan Lucic poised to make NHL return as St. louis Blues extend veteran a PTO contract

Longtime enforcer Milan Lucic is poised to make his NHL return after signing a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the St. Louis Blues.

The veteran required approval from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman to return, which appears to have been granted. Lucic has been out of the NHL since Oct. 21, 2023, when he last played a game, missing the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

"NEWS: #StlBlues have signed Milan Lucic to a professional tryout (PTO). Announcement in morning," via NHL News on X.

He was subsequently placed on long-term injured reserve due to an ankle injury and later took an indefinite leave of absence following a domestic incident involving his wife next month. He also entered the NHL/NHLPA Assistance Program.

Lucic's absence spanned approximately six months, covering the rest of the 2023-24 NHL season. The PTO provides the longtime enforcer with an excellent opportunity to revive his NHL career and show he can still perform at an elite level.

Milan Lucic is a veteran of 17 NHL seasons

Should Lucic impress during his professional tryout contract, he could return to the NHL next season as one of the league's most experienced veterans.

The 37-year-old enforcer has played 17 seasons in the NHL, having suited up for the Boston Bruins (eight seasons), Calgary Flames (four seasons), Edmonton Oilers (three seasons) and Los Angeles Kings (one season).

Lucic was drafted by the Boston Bruins with the 50th overall pick in the 2006 NHL draft. He has accumulated 586 points through 233 goals and 353 assists in 1,117 career games. His last tenure came with the Boston Bruins, with whom Lucic won the Stanley Cup in 2011.

