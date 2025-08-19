  • home icon
  Milan Lucic poised to make NHL return as St. louis Blues extend veteran a PTO contract

Milan Lucic poised to make NHL return as St. louis Blues extend veteran a PTO contract

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Aug 19, 2025 11:50 GMT
Calgary Flames v Seattle Kraken - Source: Getty
Milan Lucic poised to make NHL return as St. louis Blues extend veteran a PTO contract- Source: Getty

Longtime enforcer Milan Lucic is poised to make his NHL return after signing a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the St. Louis Blues.

The veteran required approval from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman to return, which appears to have been granted. Lucic has been out of the NHL since Oct. 21, 2023, when he last played a game, missing the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

"NEWS: #StlBlues have signed Milan Lucic to a professional tryout (PTO). Announcement in morning," via NHL News on X.
He was subsequently placed on long-term injured reserve due to an ankle injury and later took an indefinite leave of absence following a domestic incident involving his wife next month. He also entered the NHL/NHLPA Assistance Program.

Lucic's absence spanned approximately six months, covering the rest of the 2023-24 NHL season. The PTO provides the longtime enforcer with an excellent opportunity to revive his NHL career and show he can still perform at an elite level.

Milan Lucic is a veteran of 17 NHL seasons

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins - Source: Imagn
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins - Source: Imagn

Should Lucic impress during his professional tryout contract, he could return to the NHL next season as one of the league's most experienced veterans.

The 37-year-old enforcer has played 17 seasons in the NHL, having suited up for the Boston Bruins (eight seasons), Calgary Flames (four seasons), Edmonton Oilers (three seasons) and Los Angeles Kings (one season).

Lucic was drafted by the Boston Bruins with the 50th overall pick in the 2006 NHL draft. He has accumulated 586 points through 233 goals and 353 assists in 1,117 career games. His last tenure came with the Boston Bruins, with whom Lucic won the Stanley Cup in 2011.

Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
