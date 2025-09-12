On Thursday, Milan Lucic’s wife Brittany Lucic shared her political leanings in the wake of the assassination of U.S. conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Brittany posted a photo of herself posing with several high-profile Trump-aligned figures on Instagram.

Standing to her left was Vivek Ramaswamy, the former Department of Government Efficiency official under Trump who is now running for governor of Ohio. To her right was Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who currently serves as Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary. Also pictured was Tucker Carlson, the influential conservative commentator closely tied to Trump’s base.

In her caption, Brittany reflected on political differences while calling for respect and unity.

“As I sit and reflect…My beliefs may be different from yours, and that’s okay( I’m not looking to change yours and not looking for you to change mine). 🙏🏼”

“Our differences don’t have to divide us( it’s all so derailed/desensitized/dehumanized) They simply reflect the unique journeys we’re each on. What brings me peace and fulfillment might not be the same for you, and that’s perfectly fine ( I do want you all to be the best versions of yourself… I’m rooting for you) .🤍”

Brittany went on to stress the value of living openly and authentically, saying that doing so creates space for respect and tolerance.

“When we live openly and authentically, we create space for love, respect, and understanding to grow between us. At the end of the day, I wish only the BEST for you, just as I trust you wish the best for me.💫”

She concluded by expressing goodwill toward others, noting that despite walking different paths, people ultimately share the same longing for love, peace and fulfillment, something she sees as greater than any differences.

Milan Lucic’s wife Brittany shared a strong message following Charlie Kirk’s assassination

American conservative activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot on September 10 while speaking to students at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. The incident occurred during a “Prove Me Wrong” Q&A event held under a tent on campus when a gunshot fired from a nearby rooftop struck Kirk in the neck.

Authorities rushed Kirk to hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Investigators believe the shooter fired from the roof of the university’s Losee Center, approximately 200 yards from the gathering.

Following the incident, Milan Lucic’s wife Brittany posted a strong message condemning violence on her Instagram stories. She wrote:

“Every person is entitled to free speech, but NO ONE is entitled to take another life. Violence is the symptom…beneath the cause lies with deep pain, disconnection, and societal failures that drive people to these horrific acts. One is a freedom that builds society…the other is a violation that destroys it.”

Other members of the NHL community also spoke out. Lexie Demko, wife of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko, and Carey Price’s wife Angela were among those condemning the circumstances surrounding Kirk’s killing.

In the wake of the tragedy, tributes poured in from political figures and members of the wider community. Former U.S. President Donald Trump mourned Kirk on Truth Social calling him “great, and even legendary.”

