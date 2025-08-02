"Missing John and Matty so much": Johnny Gaudreau's mother Janes shares emotional note in memory of late sons during summer family time

Since the tragic death of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew in a road accident last year, the Gaudreau family has been paying special tributes to them. On Saturday, Johnny's mother Jane Gaudreau posted a couple of stories on her Instagram in memory of her sons.The first story saw her daughter Katie and Katie’s nieces making dough together on a flour-covered counter. A mixer, rolling pin, baking tray and container of flour were visible on the granite surface.In the caption, Jane wrote:“These days were always so special to our family in the summer because everyone was back home from hockey! Missing John and Matty so much during these family days!❤️”In the second story, she reposted a grief quote from the account @grievingmomsforevergroup. The black-and-white graphic read:“Intertwined in my pain of losing you, there are precious memories of you that will always be in my heart. Always ❤️”via Instagram/@/jgaudreau311Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother Matthew Gaudreau died on Aug. 29 last year in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. They were riding bicycles on the shoulder of the road when a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Sean M. Higgins struck them from behind. They were originally in town to attend their sister Katie’s wedding the next day.The driver Sean Higgins admitted to drinking five to six beers before driving. His blood alcohol content was .087, over the local legal limit. He was charged with aggravated manslaughter and two deaths by auto among other offenses. The court proceedings are still underway and if found guilty, Higgins could face up to 70 years in prison.Johnny Gaudreau’s daughter Noa was the flower girl at Zach Werenski’s weddingLast weekend, Columbus Blue Jackets alternate captain Zach Werenski married his longtime partner, Odette Peters. Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith and their children were present at the event.On Friday, the couple held a rehearsal dinner where Zach wore a light plaid suit and Odette wore a white halter-style dress. Odette also shared photos from the night, including one of her in a strapless white gown on a party bus.The wedding took place on Saturday and Meredith Gaudreau shared a few stories from the event on her Instagram. One picture showed her smiling seated with a guest couple, and another featured her daughter Noa as the flower girl in a white gown.“Uncle Z’s flower girl,” Meredith captioned the post.Zach Werenski and Johnny Gaudreau were close friends, and so were their families. Meredith had also hosted Odette’s bachelorette party earlier last month on a river cruiser.