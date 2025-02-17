"Missing our slow Sundays": Matthew Gaudreau's wife Madeline shares throwback photo in memory of late NHLer

Late NHL star Matthew Gaudreau and his brother Johnny’s tragic death in August last year left the entire hockey community grieving. Since then, the Gaudreau family has been paying special tributes to the memory of their loved ones.

On Saturday, Matthew Gaudreau’s wife, Madeline, shared a throwback picture of her husband on Instagram stories. The image showed Matthew standing in the shallow waters of a beach on a Sunday.

He was wearing black swim trunks with a white pattern and holding a snorkel mask in his right hand. The waters behind him stretched to the horizon, with a small rocky barrier and wooden poles in the background.

In the caption, Madeline wrote:

“Missing our slow sundays 🤍🦋”

via Instagram /@mogaudreau

Earlier this week, on Valentine’s Day, Madeline posted an intimate throwback photo of her and Matthew on the special occasion.

“My Valentine,” Madeline wrote in the caption, adding a white heart emoji.

She also shared an image of their infant son, Tripp, wearing a red T-shirt that read, "Love my dad," with a black heart printed on it.

Madeline was pregnant when Matthew tragically died in a road accident near Salem County last year. She announced Tripp’s birth on Dec. 29 and has since shared several photos of the new-born on social media, keeping his face private.

Matthew Gaudreau’s mother pens message of gratitude to Gloucester Catholic High

Earlier last week, Matthew Gaudreau’s mom Jane Gaudreau expressed her gratitude as Gloucester Catholic High School honored the memory of her sons, Matthew and Johnny.

The school had previously held a tribute before its hockey game against St. Peter’s Prep at Hollydell Ice Arena. The ceremony recognized the brothers’ contributions to Gloucester Catholic’s hockey program, including leading the team to a state championship.

The event featured a special puck drop attended by alumni, staff, students and community members. Jane Gaudreau shared an Instagram post where she thanked the school for the gesture.

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our deepest gratitude to Gloucester Catholic for honoring John and Matty. The love and support you have shown us has been truly heartwarming,” she wrote.

She also mentioned how special it was to reconnect with the alumni and the community.

“We have no doubt that John and Matty were smiling down, especially with that great win! Gloucester Catholic will always hold a special place in our hearts. Once a Ram, always a Ram!” she added.

Jane then asked for prayers for their family as they remember the legacies of Johnny and Matthew.

Matthew Gaudreau and Johnny died on Aug. 29 in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, when an allegedly drunk driver struck them while they were riding bicycles. Reports say that the driver Sean Higgins, had a blood alcohol level above the legal limit and was attempting an illegal pass at the time of the accident.

