Mitch Marner tight-lipped about the specifics of his injury - "Whatever you guys want to say it is" 

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner suffered an injury on March 7, which has kept him out of action for the past three weeks. The Maple Leafs were playing the Boston Bruins and lost the game by a score of 4-1. Marner's injury stemmed from a wrap-around attempt to take a shot on the net, however, his leg buckled.

Speaking to reporters, Mitch Marner discussed the media attention on his injury, saying it's behind him now:

"I've been watching every game. You guys have been talking about it every single game. I think you guys can say whatever you want, It's behind me now. Stuff happened and you just go on from it."

Expand Tweet

Marner's response raised some eyebrows around the league, as to some it seemed a little hostile, while others thought it was meant to be funny.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe also spoke to reporters about Marner's return timeline:

"You want to build up the workload and get him used to playing in competitive situations," Keefe said. We will just continue to grow his workload through practices."

The Toronto Maple Leafs won't take any chances with Mitch Marner, what with the playoffs in sight. Marner will continue to participate in practices, however, when he will return to the ice is unknown.

Mitch Marner's injury hasn't stopped the Toronto Maple Leafs from winning games

Mitch Marner was sidelined at the beginning of March and the Toronto Maple Leafs have a record of 5-3-2 in that span. The Maple Leafs are looking good and are coming off a strong 5-1 win against the Washington Capitals.

Marner's teammates have stepped up to contribute, but the team will be eager to see him back in the lineup. According to head coach Sheldon Keefe, Marner will play a few games before the postseason.

The Maple Leafs' next game is on March 30 against the Buffalo Sabres, who are very unlikely to make the postseason. The game will take place in Buffalo at the KeyBank Center and should be a good watch.