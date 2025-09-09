Ken Dryden, a Hall of Fame goaltender, who later became a best-selling author, lawyer, politician,and federal cabinet minister, died on Friday at the age of 78 after a battle with cancer.Martin Brodeur, the NHL’s all-time leader with 691 regular-season wins, shared a heartfelt tribute for Ken Dryden following the Canadiens legend’s death on X. &quot;I always looked up to Ken Dryden,&quot; Brodeur tweeted on Saturday. &quot;He revolutionized the position &amp; rose to the occasion in big moments. Beyond his greatness on the ice, he was a remarkable person, and the hockey community will miss him dearly. My condolences to the Dryden family. Photo by my dad, Denis Brodeur.&quot;Dryden captured six Stanley Cups in just eight seasons with the Montreal Canadiens. He also earned five Vezina Trophies as the league’s top goaltender.After his playing days, Dryden became president of the Toronto Maple Leafs until 2004. Later, server as minister of social development in Prime Minister Paul Martin’s Liberal government. Away from politics, he carved out a second career as a writer, penning books and articles about hockey.Former teammate Serge Savard pays tribute to Ken DrydenSerge Savard shared his memories of his longtime teammate and close friend, Ken Dryden. The two had reconnected over the years, mainly during reunions from the 1972 Summit Series.“We looked at him and we thought he was coming from another planet.&quot; Savard said. &quot;We didn’t see hockey players coming into the dressing room with books under their arms. After practice, he was going to McGill University.” (per globalnews.ca)Savard admitted that in the beginning, some players doubted whether Dryden, with all his interests outside the game, would truly carve out a future in hockey. However, those doubts quickly disappeared as Dryden proved them wrong and amazed them in the process.“He was the best goaltender of his time,&quot; Savard said. &quot;He did a lot of things, and every time after doing something, he would look at you and say, ‘What’s next?’ That’s Ken Dryden.” Savard learned of Dryden’s death from his wife, Lynda. She broke the news on Friday and explained that Dryden had been privately battling cancer for the past two years. Although he had known for months that it was incurable, he chose to keep the struggle within his immediate family.