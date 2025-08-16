  • home icon
  "Mum&Dad": Milan Lucic's wife Brittany shares a snap from couple's 'date night'

"Mum&Dad": Milan Lucic's wife Brittany shares a snap from couple's 'date night'

By ARJUN B
Modified Aug 16, 2025 10:40 GMT
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins - Source: Imagn
Milan Lucic's wife Brittany shares a snap from couple's 'date night' - Source: Imagn

In a heartwarming post on Instagram, Brittany Lucic, the wife of former NHL player Milan Lucic, shared a snapshot of the couple enjoying a "date night."

The image captured the pair looking happy together. She captioned the post:

"Mum&Dad date night"
The pair are parents to three children, daughters Valentina (born 2013) and Nikolina (born 2015) and son, Milan Jr. (born 2018).

In a separate Q&A session on her Instagram on Tuesday, Brittany addressed questions about her husband's recovery and potential return to the NHL.

When one fan praised Milan for overcoming his struggles and thanked her for standing by him. Brittany was proud of their journey:

“Me too! Proud of our incredibly powerful journey… doesn’t need to be a life sentence when you put in the hard right work!”
via Instagram/@brittanylucic

When asked about Milan Lucic’s NHL future, Brittany responded with a photo of him lounging in swim trunks, saying that she wasn’t sure of his plans but noted he was doing well.

"I’m not sure but he looks great!," she wrote

His time away from the Bruins followed a November 2023 incident at their Boston home that resulted in an alleged domestic violence charge.

The case was dismissed in February 2024 after Brittany invoked marital privilege and chose not to testify. Following his arrest, Milan Lucic entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and stepped away from hockey indefinitely.

Milan Lucic’s wife sends message to people suffering from mental health and addiction

In another Instagram post, Brittany Lucic highlighted the importance of seeking support through programs like Alanon.

She describes it as a "really good support group", a program built on anonymity where attendees don’t disclose who's there or talk about each other’s experiences.

"Mental health and addiction don’t discriminate, and it’s something many of us struggle with in silence.If you’re feeling lost or overwhelmed, remember that there’s a community out there that can help you find the way forward," Brittany wrote.
In her previous Instagram Q&A, Brittany Lucic opened up their relationship and the efforts made to repair. She emphasized taking personal responsibility and admitted that, although self-reflection can be difficult, it’s a necessary part of growth and moving forward.

