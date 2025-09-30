(Must See) Leon Draisaitl shares exclusive unseen pictures from his wedding with Canadian actress Celeste

  • home icon
By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Sep 30, 2025 19:08 GMT
Leon Draisaitl shares exclusive wedding photos with Canadian actress Celeste Desjardins (via Instagram/@ drat_29)
Edmonton Oilers forward and alternate captain Leon Draisaitl shared unseen pictures from his wedding with Canadian actress Celeste Desjardins. The couple got married on Aug. 2 at Domaine de Manville in Les Baux-de-Provence, France. Draisaitl posted the photos on Instagram on Tuesday.

“The greatest weekend of our lives,” Draisaitl wrote.

The pictures showed the couple sharing kisses, hugs, dancing and celebrating with family and friends.

Desjardins also shared the snaps.

“08.02.2025 - the happiest day of our lives🤍 I love you forever! @drat_29," Desjardins wrote.

Her choice of wedding dress drew attention. She first tried two gowns by Vivienne Westwood and did her first look with family and bridesmaids in the Nova Grace dress. However, she walked down the aisle wearing a Tabitha gown, surprising everyone at the ceremony.

"But just before walking down the aisle, I instinctively changed into the Tabitha. It was the best decision, and the switch became a beautiful surprise when I appeared at the ceremony in a different gown," Celeste wrote on Instagram on Monday.
Over The Moon, a lifestyle platform of Vogue, shared the story and tagged Draisaitl and Desjardins.

The Oilers star proposed to her on July 11, 2024, and Desjardins posted the proposal photo on Instagram.

“The easiest yes. I love you forever,” Desjardins wrote.

Draisaitl remains one of the NHL’s top forwards. Drafted at No. 3 by Edmonton in 2014, he has played eleven seasons in the league. He scored 52 goals last season, the most in the NHL, and added 54 assists for 106 points, tied for third. Draisaitl had a plus-minus rating of +32, tied for 10th in the league, and has reached 50 goals in a season four times.

Leon Draisaitl and wife Celeste celebrates dog Bowie’s birthday and share summer memories

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and his wife, actress Celeste Desjardins, shared sweet moments from their personal life on Instagram. They celebrated their cavapoo, Bowie’s, sixth birthday on Sunday. Desjardins posted a black-and-white photo of Bowie as a puppy.

“6 years ago, we brought this little angel home! Happy 6th Birthday sweet baby Bowie. Time flies. We love you so much,” Desjardins wrote.
Draisaitl looked back at his summer on Friday, sharing photos of relaxing with family, friends and teammates.

“Summer '25 ☀️,” Draisaitl wrote.
“❤❤ the best summer,” Desjardins commented.

Draisaitl and the Oilers will open the season versus the Calgary Flames on Oct. 8.

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
