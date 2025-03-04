Must Watch: Brady Tkachuk trades heavy blows with Tom Wilson in spirited fight

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Mar 04, 2025 01:17 GMT
NHL: Washington Capitals at Ottawa Senators
NHL: Washington Capitals at Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk and Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson set off fireworks on Monday night. Late in the first period of the Capitals-Senators tilt, the two pugilists got the crowd roaring as they traded massive blows.

Here’s a look at the fisticuffs:

The heavyweight tilt ended with Tkachuk knocking Wilson to the ice following a series of haymakers. The battle was likely a rematch from an earlier encounter between Tom Wilson and Brady Tkachuk back on January 16.

Once the two combatants hit the ice, the officials stepped in to officially break up the tussle. Based on the events, Tkachuk got a clear decision in his favor as Wilson, despite getting his share of right-handers in, could not defeat the Senators captain.

The Capitals took a 2-0 lead into the dressing room after the first 20 minutes and will be looking to take the two points on Monday night.

