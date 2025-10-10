"My heart can't take this": Rasmus Andersson poses with ex-Flames teammate Andrew Mangiapane's newborn son, as families link up post Battle of Alberta

This week, Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson caught up with former teammate Andrew Mangiapane and his family following the Flames’ shootout win over the Edmonton Oilers at the battle of Alberta.

On Thursday, Mangiapane’s wife Claudia shared Instagram stories of the post-game meet up featuring Andersson, herself and the Mangiapanes’ newborn son AJ. One shot showed Andersson cradling the baby while Mangiapane stood alongside.

“My heart can’t take this😭. Cue my tears,” read the caption.

Another story captured Rasmus Andersson with the Mangiapagne family smiling together in the arena hallway.

“My boys 4EVER,” the story was captioned, followed by, “The fomo is real😭😭🥺”

Tessa later reposted the stories on her own account.

via Instagram /@tessaiandersson

The reunion was especially meaningful given the families’ close ties. Andrew and Claudia married last year in Toronto and just this summer they welcomed their first child AJ Mangiapane, born on August 7. Wednesday marked one of the first glimpses of AJ at the rink.

Rasmus Andersson opens up on facing ‘best friend’ Andrew Mangiapane on the ice

Prior to the game, Rasmus Andersson admitted Wednesday morning it would feel strange seeing Andrew Mangiapane on the other side of the Battle of Alberta.

The two have been close ever since their junior days in Barrie, sticking together in Stockton and then spending seven NHL seasons as teammates in Calgary until Mangiapane signed a two-year, $7.2 million deal with the Oilers in the offseason.

“The little guy,” Andersson laughed when asked about Mangiapane ahead of puck drop. “It will be different seeing him in the wrong colours, so to speak. He’s obviously one of my best friends and so to see him in an Edmonton jersey … will feel different for sure.”

However, Andersson mentioned that sentiments are pushed aside once the game begins. He made clear the Flames aren’t taking their identity for granted after surprising many last season.

“We know what we have in here,” he said. “If we stick to our structure, we’re a hard-working group, we can battle with everyone and just play a tight game and win the 2-1s, the 3-2s and that kind of game. And that’s what I think our team is. No matter what night it is, we’re going to put on a hell of an effort.” [H/T NHL.com]

Meanwhile on the ice, Andrew Mangiapane made his Oilers debut in style scoring against the very team where he spent his first seven NHL seasons. The winger buried a feed from Connor McDavid midway through the first period of Edmonton’s eventual 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

