Nashville Predators vs New Jersey Devils: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 7th April, 2024

The Nashville Predators will take on the New Jersey Devils on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will air live on SPN+, BSSO and MSGSN. The contest can also be listened to on WPRT 102.5 The Game and WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM.

The Predators have a 44-29-4 record after losing their last game 2-0 to the New York Islanders. Nashville has won one of its previous three outings.

The Nashville Predators score 3.22 goals and concede 3.03 per game. Their power play success rate is 20.5%, while their penalty kill rate is 76.8%. Filip Forsberg has scored 43 goals and provided 44 assists in 77 games, resulting in 87 points.

Roman Josi has also been a contributor, accumulating 77 points through 20 goals and 57 assists in 77 matchups.

Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils are 37-36-4 after winning their most recent game 4-3 against the Ottawa Senators. The Devils have won two of their last five games. They are scoring 3.29 goals and conceding 3.43 per game. Their power play success percentage is 21.9%, while their penalty-killing rate is 80.3%.

Jesper Bratt has been quite productive for the Devils, scoring 25 goals and providing 53 assists, resulting in 78 points. Jack Hughes has accumulated 73 points, scoring 26 goals and providing 47 assists.

Nashville Predators’ projected lineups

Forwards

Filip Forsberg - Ryan O'Reilly - Gustav Nyquist

Jason Zucker - Colton Sissons - Anthony Beauvillier

Mark Jankowski - Tommy Novak - Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith - Michael McCarron - Kiefer Sherwood

Defensemen

Ryan McDonagh - Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon - Alexandre Carrier

Spencer Stastney - Luke Schenn

Goalies

Juuse Saros - Kevin Lankinen

Injuries

No reported injuries

Nashville Predators starting goalie

Juuse Saros is expected to start for the Predators. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 60

Wins: 33

Losses: 23

Draws: 4

Goals Conceded: 159

Goals Per Game: 2.82

Shots Against: 1725

Save Percentage: .908

Shutouts: 3

Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 25 seconds

New Jersey Devils' projected lineups

Forwards

Timo Meier - Nico Hischier - Dawson Mercer

Jack Hughes - Erik Haula - Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat - Tomas Nosek - Alexander Holtz

Curtis Lazar - Chris Tierney - Kurtis MacDermid

Defensemen

Luke Hughes - Nick DeSimone

Kevin Bahl - Brendan Smith

Jonas Siegenthaler - Simon Nemec

Goalies

Kaapo Kahkonen - Jake Allen

Injuries

Dougie Hamilton (pectoral)

Nolan Foote (undisclosed)

Nathan Bastian (upper body)

New Jersey Devils starting goalie

Kaapo Kahkonen is expected to start for the Devils. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 35

Wins: 7

Losses: 23

Draws: 3

Goals Conceded: 114

Goals Per Game: 3.72

Shots Against: 1113

Save Percentage: .898

Shutouts: 1

Average Ice Time: 52 minutes and 47 seconds