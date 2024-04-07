Nashville Predators vs New Jersey Devils: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 7th April, 2024

The Nashville Predators will take on the New Jersey Devils on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will air live on SPN+, BSSO and MSGSN. The contest can also be listened to on WPRT 102.5 The Game and WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM.
The Predators have a 44-29-4 record after losing their last game 2-0 to the New York Islanders. Nashville has won one of its previous three outings.
The Nashville Predators score 3.22 goals and concede 3.03 per game. Their power play success rate is 20.5%, while their penalty kill rate is 76.8%. Filip Forsberg has scored 43 goals and provided 44 assists in 77 games, resulting in 87 points.
Roman Josi has also been a contributor, accumulating 77 points through 20 goals and 57 assists in 77 matchups.
Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils are 37-36-4 after winning their most recent game 4-3 against the Ottawa Senators. The Devils have won two of their last five games. They are scoring 3.29 goals and conceding 3.43 per game. Their power play success percentage is 21.9%, while their penalty-killing rate is 80.3%.
Jesper Bratt has been quite productive for the Devils, scoring 25 goals and providing 53 assists, resulting in 78 points. Jack Hughes has accumulated 73 points, scoring 26 goals and providing 47 assists.
Nashville Predators’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Filip Forsberg - Ryan O'Reilly - Gustav Nyquist
- Jason Zucker - Colton Sissons - Anthony Beauvillier
- Mark Jankowski - Tommy Novak - Luke Evangelista
- Cole Smith - Michael McCarron - Kiefer Sherwood
Defensemen
- Ryan McDonagh - Roman Josi
- Jeremy Lauzon - Alexandre Carrier
- Spencer Stastney - Luke Schenn
Goalies
- Juuse Saros - Kevin Lankinen
Injuries
- No reported injuries
Nashville Predators starting goalie
Juuse Saros is expected to start for the Predators. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 60
- Wins: 33
- Losses: 23
- Draws: 4
- Goals Conceded: 159
- Goals Per Game: 2.82
- Shots Against: 1725
- Save Percentage: .908
- Shutouts: 3
- Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 25 seconds
New Jersey Devils' projected lineups
Forwards
- Timo Meier - Nico Hischier - Dawson Mercer
- Jack Hughes - Erik Haula - Jesper Bratt
- Ondrej Palat - Tomas Nosek - Alexander Holtz
- Curtis Lazar - Chris Tierney - Kurtis MacDermid
Defensemen
- Luke Hughes - Nick DeSimone
- Kevin Bahl - Brendan Smith
- Jonas Siegenthaler - Simon Nemec
Goalies
- Kaapo Kahkonen - Jake Allen
Injuries
- Dougie Hamilton (pectoral)
- Nolan Foote (undisclosed)
- Nathan Bastian (upper body)
New Jersey Devils starting goalie
Kaapo Kahkonen is expected to start for the Devils. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 35
- Wins: 7
- Losses: 23
- Draws: 3
- Goals Conceded: 114
- Goals Per Game: 3.72
- Shots Against: 1113
- Save Percentage: .898
- Shutouts: 1
- Average Ice Time: 52 minutes and 47 seconds