"Never a dull moment with you" - Senators goalie Linus Ullmark pens heartfelt birthday note for wife Moa Wikman

Ottawa Senators goalie Linus Ullmark wished his wife, Moa Wikman, a happy birthday with a post on social media. Ullmark posted a celebratory photo of his wife on Instagram on Thursday.

Ad

“Happy Birthday my Love. Never a dull moment with you,” Ullmark wrote in the caption.

(Credit: IG/@lullmark)

The photo shows Moa in blue jeans and a black blouse, wearing a party hat and special necklace. She is sipping from a glass of wine and holding a mug in the other.

Ad

Trending

Linus and Moa got married in 2017 and have two children. Their son, Harry, was born in 2018, and their daughter, Lily, in 2020. Ullmark, a native of Sweden, was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in 2012 and made his NHL debut in 2015.

In 2021, Ullmark signed with the Boston Bruins, with whom he won the Vezina Trophy in 2022-23 after a record-setting 40-6-1 season. He was traded to the Ottawa Senators in the 2024-25 preseason.

Ad

Ullmark was in action against his old club on Thursday night. The Senators won 6-3 against the Bruins and extended their win streak to five games. He had a special moment late in the second period of the game when he pulled off a spectacular diving save to deny Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei.

“I’m just trying to get my footing and throw myself in there,” Ullmark said via NHL. “I see the puck and I can extend my arm to catch it. Happened in the spur of the moment. But I’m happy that I found a way to just throw myself in there and didn’t quit on it."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ullmark had also played a crucial role in the Senators’ 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday, making 48 saves on the night.

"He was stellar tonight," Senators coach Travis Green said. "At some point, there's going to be games - you see it in playoff hockey - where you get outplayed bad and your goalie just steals you a game, and he did tonight for sure."

Ad

Linus Ullmark focused on off-field life during his injury break

Ullmark was forced to leave the ice during a game against the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 22 after suffering a back injury. He was watching from the sidelines when the Bruins traveled to Canadian Tire Centre on Jan. 18 and helped his son, Harry, meet Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman rinkside on the night.

Ad

Ullmark was on the injured list until taking the ice again on Feb. 4. The Sens will hope that his recent performances mean he is returning to his best form.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama