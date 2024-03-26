New Jersey Devils vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Injury Reports for March 26 | 2023-24 NHL Season

The New Jersey Devils face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Devils have won three of their last five games, while the Maple Leafs have won two of their previous five.

The New Jersey Devils have a 35-33-4 season record after beating the New York Islanders 4-0 in their last outing. On average, the Devils score 3.26 goals per game and allow 3.38. Their power play success rate is 22.8%, while their penalty kill efficiency is 81.2%.

Kaapo Kahkonen is the starting goalie for today’s game, with a save percentage of .934 and a goals-against average of 3.38.

The Toronto Maple Leafs (40-21-9) lost 2-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes in their last matchup. The Maple Leafs are allowing 3.11 goals per game and scoring 3.61. Their power play success rate is 25.6%, while they have a penalty kill rate of 76.0%.

Joseph Woll is starting for Toronto with a 40-21-9 record and a save percentage of .901.

The game can be seen on ESPN+ and TSN4.

New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Reports for March 23

Toronto Maple Leafs: Injury report

Mitchell Marner is day-to-day due to an ankle injury, while Mark Giordano has a concussion. Matt Murray is out due to a hip injury, and Calle Jarnkrok has a hand injury. John Klingberg (hip injury) and Jake Muzzin (back) are out for the season.

PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS INJURY Mitchell Marner RW day to day Ankle Mark Giordano D IR concussion Matt Murray G IR. Out until at least Mar 26 Hip Calle Jarnkrok C IR. Out until at least Apr 8 Hand John Klingberg D IR. Out until at least Apr 19 Hip Jake Muzzin D IR. Out until at least Sep 15 Back

What happened to Mitch Marner?

According to coach Sheldon Keefe, Mitchell Marner will not play against the Devils. Max Domi is temporarily taking Marner's place on the line alongside Auston Matthews.

New Jersey Devils: Injury report

Dougie Hamilton is out due to a pectoral injury. Nolan Foote is day-to-day, but the reason for this is not undisclosed. Nathan Bastian and Jonas Siegenthaler are out due to an upper-body injury.

PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS INJURY Dougie Hamilton D Out for Season Pectoral Nolan Foote LW Day to Day Undisclosed Nathan Bastian RW IR Upper body Jonas Siegenthaler D Out for Season Upper body

What happned to Jonas Siegenthaler?

Siegenthaler sustained an injury during March 11's 3-1 loss against the Rangers toward the end of the second period, according to a report by NHL's Dan Rosen.

Following a hit to the chin by Matt Rempe of the Rangers, Siegenthaler did not resume playing in the contest.