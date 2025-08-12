Newlyweds Kasperi Kapanen, wife Matleena take in mesmerizing views of Santorini & feast on delectable Greek food during honeymoon 

Edmonton Oilers forward Kasperi Kapanen and his wife Matleena jetted off to Santorini, Greece, for their honeymoon. The couple tied the knot earlier this month in Helsinki. Matleena shared pictures of their trip to Oia, Santorini, through Instagram stories. Her posts featured the island’s stunning scenery, from sweeping hilltops to beach views. Kasperi Kapanen's wife Matleena's IG story (Source: @mmatleenalaakso/Instagram)One Instagram story featured a photo of their dinner, captioned &quot;Night swim &amp; room service,&quot; highlighting the couple's indulgence in the local cuisine. Kasperi Kapanen's wife Matleena's IG story (Source: @mmatleenalaakso/Instagram)Another post captured the first view of the Greek islands from their flight, setting the tone for the romantic getaway. Kasperi Kapanen's wife Matleena's IG story (Source: @mmatleenalaakso/Instagram)She also shared videos of their private pool and balcony, cozy mirror selfies and a breakfast spread overlooking the Aegean. Kasperi Kapanen's wife Matleena's IG story (Source: @mmatleenalaakso/Instagram)In another post, she highlighted the view from their terrace and showcased plates of fresh Greek food, with a caption that read: “Greek food.” Kasperi Kapanen's wife Matleena's IG story (Source: @mmatleenalaakso/Instagram)Kapanen and Matleena’s wedding comes just months after their Christmas engagement, which she also announced on Instagram. Glimpse of Kasperi Kapanen and Matleena's wedding Kasperi Kapanen and his wife Matleena gave fans a glimpse into their wedding day with a post on Instagram. She posted a shot of the couple embracing in front of a fountain. Kasperi wore a light beige pinstriped suit with a white shirt and black shoes. Matleena wore a white wedding gown featuring sheer sleeves and a round bouquet of white roses. “1.8.2025 &lt;3,&quot; she wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn her Instagram stories, Matleena shared more moments from the celebration. One black-and-white close-up captured the couple under her veil, paired with the caption: “Still in the wedding bubble.”Another showed her in silk pajamas while getting ready, tagging her glam team. A third snap, also in black-and-white, was taken at the reception, with Kasperi mid-toast with Matleena beside him in a chic short halter dress as guests applauded. via Instagram /@mmatleenalaaksoShe also posted a clip from the dance floor, where the newlyweds swayed to some live music.