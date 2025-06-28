"Next Joe Pavelski" "Go get it kid": NHL fans react as Aidan Park, the second-last NHL draft pick by Oilers receives loud applause

The Edmonton Oilers made plenty of noise in the 2025 NHL draft upon selecting Aidan Park with the 223rd pick.

Park was in attendance at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles for the two-day event. Only prospects expected to be taken in the first two rounds are generally in attendance. Park, however, decided to take part in the event, despite being the second-last pick.

NHL fans expressed their points of view on the 223rd pick attending the 2025 NHL draft on social media.

“He's the next Joe Pavelski,” a fan opined.

“Go get it kid,” this fan chimed in.

“Glad we got him in oil country,” another fan commented.

Meanwhile, some other fans took advantage to poke fun at the Edmonton Oilers' newest prospect.

“He was just in a hoodie I thought they were bringing another fan up 😅,” a fan wrote.

“Imagine showing up and not getting picked at all. 😭,” this fan wrote.

“Announce Marner bro,” another fan posted.

Oilers fans could get a chance to see Aidan Park in action at the team’s development camp. While a long shot, there’s always the chance Park makes it to the NHL.

Getting to know the Edmonton Oilers’ newest prospect

Aidan Park is a right-shot forward. The 19-year-old is described as a “heavy shooter,” “Two-way center,” and a “workhorse” by Elite Prospects. Park is listed as a winger/center. That's a solid skill set as he could move from the middle to the wing based on team needs.

He was ranked the #94 North American skater by NHL Central Scouting. However, he fell all the way to the seventh round despite putting up solid numbers this past season.

Park scored 33 goals and notched 66 points for the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL. He had an outstanding season in 2023-24, scoring 93 points in 56 games as a high schooler.

Park is committed to the University of Michigan this upcoming season in the NCAA. So, the ETA for Park reaching the NHL could be two to four years.

The club will likely invite him to their development camp this summer, where they’ll get a closer look at what Aidan Park has to offer. He will more than likely return to the NCAA this fall but could turn pro in 2026 if he has a solid season with Michigan.

