NFL great Tom Brady calls on Tie Domi as he links up with Wayne Gretzky at the FIFA Club World Cup Final

NHL great Wayne Gretzky was in attendance at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final held on July 13 at MetLife Stadium between Chelsea and Paris-Saint Germain in New Jersey. There he linked up with NFL icon Tom Brady who shared a moment with him at the VIP suite.

Ad

Brady clicked a selfie with Gretzky on the occasion and posted it on his Instagram stories. He also called on former NHLer and Leafs forward Max Domi’s father Tie Domi in the caption.

“Looking for you @tie_domi!!” Brady wrote in the caption, tagging Wayne Gretzky and the FIFA World Cup’s official handles, followed by four red heart emojis.

Gretzky later reposted the story on his own account.

Ad

Trending

via Instagram /@waynegretzky

Chelsea won the match 3-0 on the night thanks to two goals by Cole Palmer and one from João Pedro, in front of 81,118 fans. Tom Brady and Wayne Gretzky were seen in US President Donald Trump’s VIP suite with other notable guests. Gretzky has been a vocal supporter of Trump throughout the Presidential elections last year.

Ad

Late in the game, PSG’s João Neves was sent off for pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair and after the final whistle, tensions flared when PSG coach Luis Enrique confronted Chelsea’s João Pedro.

Tom Brady and Tie Domi linked up at David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration

Earlier this year in April, Tom Brady and Tie Domi had attended soccer icon David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration. Brady posted a few stories from the event on his Instagram.

Ad

Leafs forward Max Domi later reacted with laughter after Brady tagged him in one of his stories. The photo showed Tom Brady with Domi’s father former NHL enforcer Tie Domi, Tie’s wife Heather, and real estate billionaire Jeffrey Soffer and his wife Colleen.

They were all dressed up in formal evening attire at the party. In the caption, he wrote:

“Hanging with the biggest boss in Vegas, and @max’s dad.”

Ad

Max Domi shared the photo from Brady’s feed on his Instagram story with three laughing emojis.

Tom Brady also posted other pictures from the event. One click showed him standing with basketball great Shaquille O’Neal and David Beckham. Brady joked in the caption, calling Tie and Max “the backup goalies” for the Inter Miami soccer team, referring to the backups of the backups.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama